This Day in History — November 3

This Day in History — November 3Wednesday, November 03, 2021
|
Today is the 307th day of 2021. There are 58 days left in the year.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
1992: Bill Clinton defeats President George H W Bush in US presidential election.
OTHER EVENTS
1394: Charles VI orders Jews expelled from France.
1534: England's Parliament confirms King Henry VIII holds all judicial and political powers formerly held by the Pope in England.
1900: The first automobile show in the United States opens at Madison Square Garden in New York under the Automobile Club of America.
1903: Panama proclaims its independence from Colombia.
1918: Poland declares its independence from Russia.
1928: Turkey switches from Arabic to Roman alphabet.
1946: Power in Japan is transferred from the emperor to elected assembly.
1957: The Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2, the second man-made satellite, into orbit. A dog on-board named Laika is sacrificed in the experiment.
1968: Storms, landslides and floods take more than 100 lives and cause heavy damage in northern Italy.
1973: UN Emergency Force reports success in easing tension between Egyptian and Israeli troops at positions west of Suez Canal.
1986: Ash-Shiraa, a pro-Syrian Lebanese magazine, breaks the story of US arms sales to Iran, a revelation that escalates into the Iran-Contra affair.
1993: Bosnian Government troops storm through a Croat district north of Sarajevo, prompting 15,000 terrified civilians to flee into the countryside.
1994: A Bosnian refugee, determined to call attention to the slaughter in his homeland, hijacks an airliner only to surrender when he believes the world had heard his plea.
1997: Iraqi President Saddam Hussein threatens to shoot down United States planes that are monitoring the disarmament of his country. The threat never materialises.
1999: The Government of Yugoslavia's smaller republic, Montenegro, designates the German mark as its official currency, replacing the Yugoslav dinar.
2002: The party of moderate President Ibrahim Rugova wins municipal elections in Kosovo, but loses some ground to parties headed by former ethnic Albanian rebels.
2003: A 35-member commission unveils a draft constitution, which would be presented to a traditional Afghan 500-member national assembly, the loya jirga, for debate and ratification in mid-December.
2004: Ending one of the US Army's longest desertion cases, Charles Robert Jenkins is sentenced to 30 days in a military jail for abandoning his unit in North Korea nearly 40 years ago.
2006: Latin American and Caribbean nations endorse Panama for a seat on the United Nations Security Council, after Guatemala and Venezuela withdrew to break a deadlock that dragged through 47 votes.
2007: General Pervez Musharraf declares a state of emergency in Pakistan, suspending the constitution, replacing the chief justice before a crucial Supreme Court ruling on his future as president, and cutting communications in the capital.
2008: A US military jury at Guantanamo sentences Osama bin Laden's former media aide, Ali Hamza al-Bahlul, to life for encouraging terrorist attacks.
2009: North Korea claims that it has successfully weaponised more plutonium for atomic bombs, a day after warning Washington to agree quickly to direct talks or face the prospect of a growing North Korean nuclear arsenal.
2010: US President Barack Obama signals a new willingness to yield to Republican demands on tax cuts and gets rid of a key energy priority, less than 24 hours after he and fellow Democrats absorbed election losses so severe he called them a shellacking.
2011: The global output of heat-trapping carbon dioxide jumps by the biggest amount on record, the United States Department of Energy calculates, a sign of how feeble the world's efforts are at slowing man-made global warming.
2013: The United States and Egypt try to put a brave face on their badly frayed ties and commit to restoring a partnership undermined by the military ouster of Egypt's first democratically elected president.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Karl Baedecker, German guide book compiler-publisher (1801-1859); Andre Malraux, French novelist and cultural minister (1901-1976); Charles Bronson, US actor (1922-2003); Adam Ant, British pop singer (1954- ); Kate Capshaw, US actress (1953- )
— AP
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy