This Day in History — December 10

This Day in History — December 10Friday, December 10, 2021
|
Today is the 344th day of 2021. There are 21 days left in the year.
TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT
1948: UN General Assembly in Paris unanimously adopts the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Six members of the Soviet bloc, Saudi Arabia and South Africa abstain.
OTHER EVENTS
1906: US President Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first American to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, for helping mediate an end to the Russo-Japanese War.
1936: King Edward VIII of Britain abdicates with the intention of marrying American divorcee Wallis Simpson. His brother, the Duke of York, becomes King George VI.
1950: UN Mideast peace mediator Ralph J Bunche is presented the Nobel Peace Prize, the first black American to receive the award.
1963: Zanzibar becomes independent within the Commonwealth.
1964: Dr Martin Luther King Jr receives the Nobel Peace Prize.
1973: Austria closes its transit centre for Jews leaving the Soviet Union.
1988: Chinese troops shoot into crowds of Tibetans demonstrating in Lhasa for human rights.
1993: African National Congress leader Nelson Mandela says he and President F W de Klerk are bound by the Nobel Peace Prize they accepted to spend the rest of their lives building a democratic, non-racial South Africa.
1996: South African President Nelson Mandela signs a constitution guaranteeing equal rights to all races.
2009: President Barack Obama accepts the Nobel Peace Prize, offering a striking defence of war at the same time as he makes an impassioned case for building a “just and lasting peace”.
2010: Veteran journalist and university lecturer John Maxwell passes on.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Ada King Lovelace, English mathematician and world's first computer programmer (1815-1852); Cesar Franck, Belgian composer (1822-1890); Emily Dickinson, US poet (1830-1886); Mary Norton, English children's author (1903-1992); Michael Manley, former Jamaican prime minister (1924-1997)
— AP/Jamiaica Observer
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy