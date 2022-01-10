This Day in History - January 10

Today is the 10th day of 2022. There are 355 days left in the year

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1994: Trial of Lorena Bobbitt, who cut off her husband's penis, begins.

OTHER EVENTS

49 BC: Julius Caesar crosses the Rubicon, signalling the start of civil war.

1356: German Emperor Charles I delegates Golden Degree.

1430: Duke Philip the Good marries Isabella of Portugal.

1475: Stephen III of Moldavia defeats the Ottoman Empire at the Battle of Vaslui.

1514: Complutensian New Testament in Hebrew, Aramaic, Greek & Latin is finished.

1776: Thomas Paine anonymously publishes his influential pamphlet, Common Sense.

1860: The Pemberton Mill in Lawrence, Massachusetts, collapses and catches fire, killing up to 145 people, mostly female workers from Scotland and Ireland.

1861: Florida becomes the third state to break from the Union as it passed an Ordinance of Secession at the State Capitol in Tallahassee by a vote of 62-7.

1863: London's Metropolitan, the world's first underground passenger railway, opens to the public.

1870: John D Rockefeller incorporates Standard Oil.

1878: US Senate proposes female suffrage.

1889: France establishes protectorate over Ivory Coast.

1901: The Texas oil boom starts, ushering in an era of American prosperity as it introduces the world to a new energy source.

1920: The League of Nations is established as the Treaty of Versailles goes into effect.

1928: Leon Trotsky, one of the chief architects of the Soviet Union, is ordered into exile by Soviet Government.

1932: Mickey Mouse and Silly Symphony comics are syndicated.

1942: Actress Ava Gardner (19) weds actor Mickey Rooney (21) in Ballard, California. Japanese invade Dutch East Indies in World War II.

1946: The first General Assembly of the United Nations convenes in London.

1955: The Federal Council of Nigeria meets for the first time.

1956: Elvis records Heartbreak Hotel.

1957: Harold Macmillan becomes prime minister of Great Britain following the resignation of Anthony Eden.

1961: The University of Georgia, under court order, admits its first two black students, Hamilton Holmes and Charlayne Hunter (now reporter Charlayne Hunter-Gault). Dashiell Hammett, author of The Maltese Falcon and The Thin Man, dies in New York at age 66.

1962: Some 4,000 die in an avalanche in Ranrahirca, Peru.

1964: The Beatles' first album in the United States, Introducing the Beatles is released.

1966: India and Pakistan sign peace accord.

1967: Republican Edward W Brooke of Massachusetts, the first black elected to the US Senate by popular vote, takes his seat. Dutch Princess Margret marries Pieter van Vollenhoven.

1969: Sweden becomes first Western European country to announce it will establish full diplomatic relations with North Vietnam.

1971: Masterpiece Theatre premieres on PBS with host Alistair Cooke introducing the drama series The First Churchills. French fashion designer Coco Chanel dies in Paris at age 87.

1978: The Soviet Union launches two cosmonauts aboard a Soyuz 27 capsule for a rendezvous with the Salyut VI space laboratory.

1980: Former AFL-CIO President George Meany dies in Washington, DC, at age 85.

1984: The United States and the Vatican establish full diplomatic relations.

1990: National Collegiate Athletic Association approves random drug testing for college football players. China ends seven months of martial law in Beijing.

1991: Japan ends routine fingerprinting of all adult ethnic Koreans.

1992: Pilots threaten to defect with their planes and sailors warn of mutiny if the two biggest Commonwealth states, Ukraine and Russia, split up the former Soviet military.

1993: At least 15 people are killed in Bombay in the fifth day of renewed rioting between Hindus and Muslims over Hindu militants' destruction of a mosque in December.

1994: The US, Russia and Ukraine reach an agreement on the destruction of Ukraine's entire nuclear arsenal.

1996: Chechen rebels flee with about 100 captives from a hospital in Dagestan, Russia. Russian troops kill the rebels and some of the hostages.

1997: In Sofia, Bulgaria, tens of thousands of demonstrators demanding the end of Socialist rule storm into parliament, smashing windows and furniture and setting fire to one room.

1998: The German Government reaches an agreement to pay US$110 million to Holocaust survivors in eastern Europe.

1999: The first episode of The Sopranos airs on HBO, and the dramatic series, which starred James Gandolfini and Edie Falco, is later widely hailed as a classic.

2000: America Online agrees to buy Time-Warner for US$162 billion. (Time-Warner decided to spin off AOL in 2009.)

2002: President-elect George W Bush moves quickly in search of a new candidate for labour secretary after the abrupt withdrawal of his first choice, Linda Chavez. Bush and his national security team receive a top-secret Pentagon briefing on military challenges around the world.

2003: North Korea announces it is withdrawing from the 1970 Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which it signed in 1985.

2005: In a meeting with diplomats, Pope John Paul II urges the public to mobilise against world hunger, restates the Catholic Church's ban on embryo stem cell use, and pushes for more opposition to threats to traditional families. CBS issued a damning independent review of mistakes related to a 60 Minutes Wednesday report on President George W Bush's National Guard service.

2007: President George W Bush announces he will send a “surge” of 21,500 US forces to Iraq. Iran resumes nuclear research two years after halting the work to avoid possible UN economic sanctions. Apple Computer CEO Steve Jobs unveiled an iMac computer based on Intel chips. Bruce Sutter becomes the fourth relief pitcher elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

2009: The Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie (33) weds actor Josh Duhamel (36) at Church Estate Vineyards in Malibu, California.

2010: China edges past Germany in 2009 to become the top exporter, yet another sign of its rapid rise and the spread of economic power from West to East.

2011: A judge orders former US House Majority Leader Tom DeLay to serve three years in prison for his role in a scheme to illegally funnel corporate money to Texas candidates in 2002. (DeLay remains free on bond as he appeals.)

2012: President Bashar Assad vows to use an “iron hand” to crush what he calls the terrorists and saboteurs behind Syria's 10-month-old uprising in which thousands of people have been killed. Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney wins the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary.

81 people are killed and 120 are wounded by a twin bombing in Quetta, Pakistan.

Data show China edging past Germany in 2009 to become the top exporting nation. NBC announces it had decided to move The Jay Leno Show from prime time to 11:35 pm Eastern time while pushing The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien back to 12:05 am (O'Brien ended up leaving NBC, and Leno resumed hosting Tonight.)

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Lazaro Spallanzani, Italian scientist (1729-1799); John Dalberg Action, English historian (1834- 1902); Alexander Scriabin, Russian composer (1872-1915); Gisele MacKenzie, Canadian-born singer (1927-2003); Rock singer Rod Stewart (1945- ); Frank Sinatra Jr, singer (1944-2016 ); George Foreman, Boxing Hall of Famer (1949- ); Evan Handler, actor (1961- ); Mark Pryor, US senator, D-Ark (1963- ); Pat Benatar, US singer (1953- )

