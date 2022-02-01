This Day in History — February 1

Today is the 32nd day of 2022. There are 333 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1960: Four black college students begin a sit-in protest at a Woolworth's lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, where they'd been refused service.

OTHER EVENTS

1587: England's Queen Elizabeth I signs warrant for execution of Mary Queen of Scots.

1775: Peasants in Bohemia revolt against servitude.

1790: The US Supreme Court convenes for the first time in New York. (However, since only three of the six justices were present, the court recessed until the next day.)

1881: First signs of nationalist movement appear in Egypt as military officers stage uprising.

1896: Crete, inspired by Greece, begins revolution against Turkey.

1899: US flag is raised over Pacific island of Guam, formerly under Spanish control.

1908: Portugal's King Carlos I and Crown Prince are murdered in Lisbon, Manuel II becomes king.

1917: Germany decides to let its submarines attack merchant ships from neutral nations going to Britain, a move that triggers the United States' entry into World War I.

1922: In one of Hollywood's most enduring mysteries, movie director William Desmond Taylor is shot to death in his Los Angeles home; the killing has never been solved.

1924: Britain recognises communist Government of Soviet Union.

1935: Anglo-German conference is held in London to discuss Germany's rearmament; Italy sends troops to East Africa.

1946: Trygve Lie, Norwegian Socialist, is elected United Nations secretary general; Hungarian Republic is proclaimed.

1959: Swiss referendum rejects female suffrage in federal elections.

1968: Central pacific nation of Nauru becomes independent.

1972: British Embassy in Dublin is bombed as anti-British demonstrations sweep Ireland.

1990: Romanian National Salvation Front agrees to a power-sharing arrangement until national elections can be held.

1991: South African President F W de Klerk announces that he will scrap all remaining laws that uphold apartheid.

1992: US President George Bush and Russian President Boris Yeltsin sign Camp David declaration stating Russia and United States do not regard each other as potential adversaries, formally ending the Cold War.

1993: Israel's Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin announces he will accept the return of 100 deported Palestinians.

1994: A French journalist is slain and an Australian colleague is wounded in Algiers' ancient Casbah district, the first foreign journalists attacked since the start of the Islamic insurgency in 1992.

1995: Flooded rivers make refugees of almost 250,000 people in the Netherlands.

1996: President Jacques Chirac announces that France has finished its nuclear testing “once and for all”.

1997: An Air Senegal plane carrying European tourists crashes in Senegal, killing at least 20 people and injuring 30.

1998: Miguel Angel Rodriguez wins the presidency in Costa Rica.

1999: Thousands of people flee the capital of Guinea-Bissau as fighting intensifies between loyalist and rebel forces.

2001: US President George W Bush unveils a plan to spend $1 billion over five years on the New Freedom Initiative programmes to help disabled Americans buy homes and stay in the workforce.

2002: Fighters loyal to Afghan warlord Bacha Khan retreat from the city of Gardez, the capital of Paktia province, after several days of heavy fighting between his forces and the local council, which rejects his leadership. About 60 people are killed.

2003: The US space shuttle Columbia breaks apart as it re-enters Earth's atmosphere at the end of a 16-day scientific mission, killing its seven crew members and scattering debris across Texas and Louisiana states.

2004: US President George W Bush, under mounting political pressure, plans to sign an executive order to establish a full-blown investigation of US intelligence failures that led to the invasion of Iraq.

2005: Rebels attack a Colombian military post in southwest Colombia with homemade rockets, killing nine soldiers and wounding 20.

2006: A US Government audit finds guerrilla attacks in Iraq have forced the cancellation of more than 60 per cent of water and sanitation projects, in part because American intelligence failed to predict the brutal insurgency.

2007: Suspected Muslim guerrillas storm a Philippine jail in the southern city of Kidapawan and blast a hole through a wall, freeing three alleged bombers and dozens of other inmates.

2008: Two female suicide bombers with a history of psychiatric treatment kill almost 100 people at two pet markets in central Baghdad. Iraqi and US officials have said the women may have been unwitting bombers strapped with remote-control explosives.

2009: Gunman abducts American UN worker John Solecki in Quetta, Pakistan, and kills his driver.

2010: A female suicide bomber detonates her explosives inside a way station for Shiite pilgrims in Iraq, killing 54 people and rattling security officials who are struggling against a possible rise in violence before key elections next month.

2011: President Hosni Mubarak announces he will not run for a new term in September elections but rejects protesters' demands he step down immediately and leave the country, vowing to die on Egypt's soil, after a dramatic day in which a quarter-million Egyptians stage their biggest protest yet calling on him to go.

2012: At least 74 people are killed and 248 injured after soccer fans rush the field in the seaside city of Port Said following an upset victory by the home team over Egypt's top club, setting off clashes and a stampede as riot police largely fail to intervene.

2013: Hillary Rodham Clinton formally resigns as America's 67th secretary of state, capping a four-year tenure. Former New York City Mayor Ed Koch dies at age 88.

2017: The Republican-controlled Senate confirms Rex Tillerson, 56-43, to be US secretary of state. A nearly 20-hour prison hostage stand-off began in Delaware as inmates at the James T Vaughn Correctional Center seized four staff members; one guard is killed, two hostages arereleased before authorities put down the uprising and rescue the remaining captive. Violence and rioting at the University of California, Berkeley, forces the cancellation of a talk by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Feodor Chaliapin, Russian opera singer (1873-1938); Victor Herbert, US composer (1859-1924); Clark Gable, US actor (1901-1960); Renata Tebaldi, Italian opera singer (1922-2004); Boris Nikolayevich Yeltsin, Russian president (1931-2007); Don Everly, US singer w/pop group Everly Brothers (1937-2021), Sherman Hemsley, US actor (1938-2012), Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis's daughter (1968- ); Michael C Hall, US actor (1971- ); Pauly Shore, actor-comedian (1968- )

— AP