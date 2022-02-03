This Day in History — February 3

Today is the 34th day of 2022. There are 331 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1962: US President John F Kennedy bans all trade with Cuba.

OTHER EVENTS

1112 Ramon Berenguer III of Barcelona and Douce I of Provence marry, uniting the fortunes of those two states.

1160: Emperor Frederick Barbarossa hurtles prisoners, including children, at the Italian city of Crema, forcing its surrender.

1238: The Mongols take over Vladimir, Russia.

1451: Sultan Mehmed II, the Conqueror inherits the throne of the Ottoman Empire.

1509: The Battle of Diu, naval battle at port of Diu, India between Portugal and the Ottoman Empire, establishes Portuguese trading control

1690: The first paper money in America is issued in the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

1783: Spain recognises United States' independence.

1870: US state of Iowa ratifies the 15th Amendment of the United States Constitution allowing suffrage for all races and colour

1876: Albert Spalding invests $800 to start sporting goods company, manufacturing first official baseball, tennis ball, basketball, golf ball and football

1882: Circus owner P T Barnum buys his world-famous elephant Jumbo.

1904: Colombian troops clash with US Marines in Panama.

1908: The US Supreme Court rules that union-sponsored boycotts are illegal, and applies the Sherman Antitrust Act to labour as well as capital.

1912: New US football rules are set: field shortened to 100 yards; touchdown counts six points instead of five; four downs are allowed instead of three; and the kickoff is moved from midfield to the 40-yard. line.

1917: A German submarine sinks the US liner Housatonic off coast of Sicily. The United States severs diplomatic relations with Germany.

1927: President Calvin Coolidge signs a Bill creating the Federal Radio Commission to regulate the airwaves.

1928: Paleoanthropologist Davidson Black reports his findings on the ancient human fossils found at Zhoukoudian, China in the journal Nature and declares them to be a new species he names 'Sinanthropus pekinensis' (now known as 'Homo erectus').

1943: Finland begins talks with the Soviet Union.

1944: The United States shells the Japanese homeland for the first time at Kurile Islands.

1945: The Allies drop 3,000 tons of bombs on Berlin. The month-long Battle of Manila begins.

1960: La Dolce Vita, directed by Federico Fellini and starring Marcello Mastroianni and Anita Ekberg, has its film premiere in Italy.

1966: Soviet Luna 9 achieves soft landing on the moon.

1971: OPEC decides to set oil prices without consulting buyers.

1984: The Environmental Protection Agency orders a ban on the pesticide EDB for grain products.

1998: Mary Kay LeTourneau, 36, former teacher, violates probation with 14 year-old father of her baby. Karla Faye Tucker is executed in Texas, first woman executed in the United States since 1984. Cavalese cable car disaster: 20 people killed after NATO aircraft severs a cable car line.

2016: US President Barack Obama visits his first US mosque - the Islamic Society of Baltimore mosque in Maryland

2019: Dam in Townsville, Australia, deliberately opened flooding 20,000 homes after city receives record 3.3ft of rain in a week. Rapper 21 Savage arrested by US immigration for overstaying his visa.

2021: US and Russia extend their New START nuclear arms control treaty for five years, the last remaining nuclear arms deal between the two countries. Engineers at MIT announce they have engineered spinach to send emails when detecting explosive materials in groundwater as part of plant nanobionic research.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Felix Mendelssohn, German composer and pianist (Overture to a Midsummer Night's Dream) (1809-1847); Horace Greely, founder of the New York Tribune and abolitionist (1811-1872); Elizabeth Blackwell, first woman to get an MD from a US medical school (1821-1910); Gertrude Stein, poet and novelist (Three Lives, The Autobiography of Alice B Toklas) (1984-1946); Alvar Aalto, Finnish architect (1898-1976); Simone Weil, philosopher, member of the French resistance in WWII (1909-1943)

— AP