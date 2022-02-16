This Day in History — February 16

Today is the 47th day of 2022. There are 318 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1959: Fidel Castro becomes premier of Cuba after the overthrow of Fulgencio Batista.

OTHER EVENTS

1804: US Marines slip into Tripoli harbour and burn US Navy frigate Philadelphia, which had been captured by pirates.

1808: France invades Spain.

1862: General Ulysses Grant demands the Confederate forces' unconditional surrender during America's Civil War. Some 14,000 troops surrender.

1871: Franco-Prussian War ends in defeat for France.

1918: England's port of Dover is bombarded by German submarines in World War I.

1923: The burial chamber of King Tutankhamen's recently unearthed tomb is unsealed in Egypt.

1933: Czechoslovakia, Romania, and Yugoslavia, fearing German threats, reorganise Little Entente with permanent council.

1936: Left-wing Popular Front wins elections in Spain. Reaction from the military later leads to Spanish Civil War.

1942: German submarines fire upon oil refineries in Aruba, Dutch West Indies, during World War II.

1945: American troops land on the island of Corregidor in the Philippines during World War II and begin massive air raids on Tokyo.

1953: South Africa institutes emergency powers under Public Safety Bill.

1959: Kim Jong Il of North Korea, also communist, celebrates his 17th birthday.

1970: Moscow says Arab nations will get “necessary support” from Soviet Union in their conflict with Israel.

1977: Anglican archbishop of Uganda and two government ministers are arrested in alleged plot to overthrow Ugandan President Idi Amin.

1983: “Ash Wednesday” bushfires in Victoria and South Australia claim more than 70 lives.

1989: Barrage of rockets hits two Afghan cities after last Soviet troops leave Afghanistan.

1995: Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin agrees to gradually lift the closure of the West Bank and Gaza Strip and permit 15,000 Palestinian workers to return to their jobs in Israel.

1996: Italian President Oscar Luigi Scalfaro dissolves Parliament to clear the way for national elections, three years ahead of schedule.

1997: Rebel leader Laurent Kabila, after a plea from the United Nations, agrees to delay an attack on Zaire's largest refugee camp. The camp in Tingi-Tingi is attacked two weeks later, scattering 170,000 Rwandans.

2006: Haitians celebrate as word quickly spreads that Rene Preval, a former president who is hugely popular among the poor, is declared the winner of the presidential election.

2017: In the first full-length news conference of his presidency, Donald Trump denounces what he called the “criminal” leaks that took down his top national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Nicolaus Copernicus, Polish astronomer, (1473-1543); G M Travelyan, British historian (1876-1964); John Schlesinger, English film director (1926-2003); Kim Jong Il, North Korean leader (1942-2011); James Ingram, US singer (1952-2019); Ice-T, US actor/rapper (1958- ); Andy Taylor, guitarist (1961- )

— AP