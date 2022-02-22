This Day in History — February 22

Today is the 53rd day of 2022. There are 312 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1997: Scientists in Scotland announce they have succeeded in cloning an adult mammal, producing a lamb named “Dolly”. (Dolly, however, was later put down after a short life marred by premature aging and disease.)

OTHER EVENTS

1774: British House of Lords rules authors do not have perpetual copyright.

1862: American Jefferson Davis is inaugurated as Confederate President.

1879: Frank Winfield Woolworth opens a five-cent store in Utica, New York.

1903: Due to drought the US side of Niagara Falls runs short of water.

1924: Calvin Coolidge delivers the first presidential radio broadcast from the White House.

1935: It becomes illegal for aeroplanes to fly over the US White House.

1942: Tribesmen in the Philippines wipe out a Japanese regiment during World War II.

1959: The inaugural Daytona 500 race is held. Although Johnny Beauchamp is initially declared the winner, the victory was later awarded to Lee Petty.

1964: Ghana becomes one-party socialist State. Beatles arrive back in England after their 1st US visit.

1966: Uganda's Prime Minister Milton Obote orders five Cabinet members arrested and assumes full power.

1967: More than 25,000 US and South Vietnamese troops launch Operation Junction City, aimed at smashing a Vietcong stronghold near the Cambodian border. (Although the communists were driven out, they later returned.)

1972: Qatar's heir apparent, Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, overthrows oil State's emir Sheik Ahmed in bloodless coup. US President Richard Nixon, meets with Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai in Beijing

1974: Pakistan officially recognises Bangladesh (formerly East Pakistan).

1975: Military Government of Ethiopia announces that 2,300 guerrillas have been killed in fighting in Eritrea.

1979: St Lucia gains independence from Britain

1980: The “Miracle on Ice” took place in Lake Placid, New York, as the United States Olympic hockey team upset the Soviets, 4-3. (The US team went on to win the gold medal.)

1989: The 31st Grammy awards Don't Worry Be Happy, Faith, Tracy Chapman. First Spanish commercial on network TV (Pepsi-Cola-CBS Grammy Award).

1990: Last Stalin statue topples in Mongolian capital of Ulan Bator.

1991: US President George Bush demands that Saddam Hussein begin unconditional withdrawal from Kuwait by noon of following day or risk ground war with allied forces.

1997: Fleeing fighting, 30,000 refugees from Rwanda and Burundi leave their refugee camp in eastern Zaire.

2000: Space shuttle Endeavor and its crew of six return to Earth with more than a week's worth of radar images that will be transformed into the finest maps of the planet.

2001: In a landmark human-rights decision, the UN International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia finds three Bosnian Serb soldiers guilty of raping, torturing, and enslaving Muslim women during the 1991-95 ethnic conflicts between the Serbs, Croats and Muslims in Bosnia.

2002: Angolan officials say government troops killed Jonas Savimbi, leader of the rebel National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA), in a gun battle between soldiers 2006: Insurgents disguised as police trigger bombs inside one of Iraq's most famous Shiite shrines, destroying its golden dome and triggering reprisal attacks on Sunni mosques.

2007: The UN nuclear watchdog announces findings that Iran has expanded its uranium-enrichment programme instead of complying with a UN Security Council ultimatum to freeze it, clearing the way for harsher sanctions against Tehran.

2008: Turkish troops launch a ground incursion across the border into Iraq in pursuit of separatist Kurdish rebels, escalating Turkey's conflict with the militants. Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez gives birth to twins, a girl and a boy. Civil rights activist Johnnie Carr dies in Montgomery, Alabama, at age 97.

2010: Taiwan's economy exits from the recession with 9.22 per cent growth in the last quarter of 2009 after increased demand from China and other key markets in the region

2011: An earthquake measuring 6.3 in magnitude strikes Christchurch, New Zealand, killing 181 people.

2013: The Justice Department joins a lawsuit against disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong alleging the former seven-time Tour de France champion had concealed his use of performance-enhancing drugs and defrauded his long-time sponsor, the US Postal Service. (The case is headed to trial.)

2017: The Donald Trump Administration in the US lifts federal guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity. Most of the Dakota Access pipeline opponents abandon their protest camp ahead of a government deadline to get off the federal land.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

George Washington, first US president (1732-1799); Arthur Schopenhauer, German philosopher (1788-1860); Frederick Chopin, Polish composer (1810-1849); John Mills, British actor (1908-2005); Jonathan Demme, US director (1944-2017); Drew Barrymore, US actress (1975- ); James Blunt, British singer (1977- )

— AP

p