This Day in History — March 4

Today is the 63rd day of 2022. There are 302 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1965: Syria orders nationalisation of nine oil companies, including affiliates of two US concerns.

OTHER EVENTS

1789: The Constitution of the United States goes into effect as the first Federal Congress meets in New York City.

1829: An unruly crowd mobs the White House during the inaugural reception for US President Andrew Jackson.

1917: German army begins major withdrawal on Western Front in World War I.

1933: The start of US President Franklin Roosevelt's first Administration has the first woman to serve in the Cabinet: Labour Secretary Frances Perkins.

1973: Eight Black September terrorists end their occupation of Saudi Arabian Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, after slaying three foreign diplomats.

1987: US President Ronald Reagan addresses the nation on the Iran-Contra affair, acknowledging his overtures to Iran had “deteriorated” into an arms-for-hostages deal.

1994: Four Muslim extremists are convicted in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in New York.

1996: A suicide bomber strikes outside Tel Aviv's biggest shopping centre, killing at least 14 people. It is the fourth bombing in Israel in nine days.

1997: Convoys of policemen and soldiers move into chaotic southern Albania, where the Government has lost control after protests that began with the failure of pyramid investment schemes.

1999: The US Marine pilot whose plane clipped off a gondola cable in the Italian Alps, killing 20 people a year earlier, is acquitted by a US military court, causing dismay in Italy.

2003: A bomb explodes just outside Davao International Airport on the southern island of Mindanao in the Philippines, killing at least 21 people and injuring 150 others.

2004: The White House defends President George W Bush's campaign commercials that show images from September 11, 2001. The ads anger several victims' relatives and the International Association of Fire Fighters Union demands the ads be pulled.

2005: Flags fly at half-staff as Canadians grapple with the deadliest attack on police officers in 120 years, after four Mounties were slain during a raid on a marijuana farm in a rural western hamlet.

2007: Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo and rebel leader Guillaume Soro sign a peace accord reuniting the country by dismantling a vast buffer zone that separated the two sides.

2008: Thousands of bus and train drivers, preschool teachers, and waterworks employees walk off their jobs in most of Germany's 16 states in an effort to win higher pay for German public service workers.

2009: Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton swipes hard at Iran, accusing its hard-line rulers of fomenting divisions in Arab countries and promoting terrorism.

2010: Turkey, a key Muslim ally of the United States, angrily withdraws its US ambassador after a congressional committee approves a resolution branding the World War I-era killing of Armenians as a genocide.

2012: Vladimir Putin claims victory in Russia's presidential election before tens of thousands of cheering supporters, even as the Opposition and independent observers insist the vote has been marred by widespread fraud.

2015: China announces that its official military budget will grow by 10.1 per cent in the coming year, amid unease among Beijing's neighbours about its growing might and territorial ambitions.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Prince Henry the Navigator, Portuguese patron of explorers (1394-1460); Antonio Vivaldi, Italian composer (1648-1741); Sir Henry Raeburn, Scottish artist (1756-1823); Charles Goren, US contract bridge authority (1901-1991); Chaz Salvatore Bono, child of Sonny and Cher (1969- )

— AP