This Day in History — April 1

Today is the 91st day of 2022. There are 274 days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

2004: Google launches Gmail, and five years later the number of people using the e-mail service surpassed one billion.

OTHER EVENTS

1572: Start of Dutch War for Independence from Spain.

1666: French forces capture St Kitts, Leeward Islands, West Indies, from England.

1853: Cincinnati, Ohio, becomes the first US city to pay its firefighters a regular salary.

1863: The first wartime US conscription law is enacted.

1867: British East India Company rule in Malay Straits Settlements (now in Malaysia and Singapore) ends, and they become a Crown Colony of Britain.

1918: Britain's Royal Air Force is founded.

1924: Adolf Hitler is sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch; he ultimately serves only nine months, during which time he wrote much of Mein Kampf (My Struggle).

1933: Nazi Germany begins persecuting Jews with a boycott of Jewish-owned businesses.

1937: India's Constitution goes into effect but All-India Party abstains from forming government, demanding complete independence.

1939: Spanish Civil War ends with Nationalist victory, one million dead and a dictatorship as the United States recognises the Franco Government in Spain.

1946: Tidal waves strike the Hawaiian Islands, killing more than 170 people.

1948: Soviet Union begins to interfere with traffic between Berlin and West Germany.

1960: South African Government bans African National Congress and Pan-African Congress; the first weather satellite, TIROS-1, is launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

1962: Swiss referendum rejects manufacture or importation of atomic weapons.

1964: A military coup in Brazil overthrows the leftist Government of President Joao Goulart.

1970: US President Richard M Nixon signs a measure banning cigarette advertising on radio and television.

1976: Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne form Apple Computer Inc, and it becomes one of the world's leading tech companies.

1979: Following overwhelming support in a national referendum, Ruhollah Khomeini declares Iran an Islamic republic; it marked the end of the Iranian Revolution.

1984: American singer and songwriter Marvin Gaye, whose notable works include the concept album What's Going On (1971), is shot and killed by his father in Los Angeles.

1986: In his first major speech on the epidemic, US President Ronald Reagan tells doctors in Philadelphia, “We've declared AIDS public health enemy No 1.”

1992: US President George H W Bush pledges United States will help finance the US$24-billion international aid fund for the former Soviet Union.

1993: Israeli forces thrust deep into Lebanon, blasting Palestinian guerrilla bases near Tripoli with helicopters and gunboats.

1995: Four months after going into Chechnya, Russian forces declare control of all major cities and wage a war of attrition against remaining rebels in the mountains.

1996: Britain proposes slaughtering 15,000 of its cattle every week for the next six years to fight mad cow disease and convince its European Union partners to quickly lift a ban on British beef exports.

1998: Israel formally accepts a United Nations resolution calling for its withdrawal from south Lebanon, a policy change that represents a first step toward ending a 20-year occupation.

2001: Former Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic surrenders after a 26-hour stand-off against police looking to arrest him for charges linked to a decade of repressive rule.

2006: Kurdish protesters attack government offices and a bank while police fire shots and tear gas to scatter thousands of demonstrators in Turkey's Kurdish-dominated south-east.

2007: Nepal's communist rebels join an interim government as part of a landmark peace deal that ended their decade-long insurgency.

2008: Gunmen fire on a car carrying foreign aid workers and abduct a Briton and a Kenyan in southern Somalia.

2010: Cardinals across Europe use their Holy Week sermons to defend Pope Benedict XVI from accusations that he played a role in covering up sex abuse scandals.

2011: Afghans angry over the burning of a Quran at a small Florida church storm a UN compound in northern Afghanistan, killing seven foreigners, including four Nepalese guards.

2013: India's Supreme Court rejects drugmaker Novartis AG's right to patent a new version of a lifesaving cancer drug in a landmark decision that health care activists says ensures the world's poor get access to cheap, generic medicines.

2014: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas resumes a campaign for further UN recognition of a Palestinian state, a surprise move that could derail US peace efforts.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS:

Edmond Rostand, French writer (1868-1919); Sergei Rachmaninoff, Russian composer (1873-1943); Yilmaz Guney, Turkish film director (1937-1984); Debbie Reynolds, US actress (1932-2016); Ali MacGraw, US actress (1939- )

— AP