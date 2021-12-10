Today, Friday, December 10, 2021, is World Human Rights Day. Congregants of Christ Church, Vineyard Town, on Sunday, following the service in recognition of the day, mounted a display to educate the nation on the issues surrounding human rights in Jamaica.

In his message, Fr Sean Major-Campbell, said: “Righteous peace comes from justice. Oh, that Jamaica would seek this peace that comes from justice!”

He prayed for the leaders of Jamaica and encouraged them to engage in conversations of national interest, governance, and charting the future. “We too must engage these conversations,” he said, “Babylon must fall. Jamaica, land of beauty must rise! We can do it together.”