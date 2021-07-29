In memoriam: Keith Brown

It is with much regret that the Dudley Grant Memorial Trust has learnt of the death of Keith Brown, and the trust sends sincere condolence to his family, friends, and colleagues.

The Dudley Grant Memorial Trust pays tribute to Brown as one of its founding trustees who had an outstanding tenure as a loyal, devoted champion of early childhood development in Jamaica.

His introduction to early childhood development came through the “missionary zeal” of Dudley Ransford Brandyce (D R B) Grant, in his search for private sector partnership in the development of early childhood development in Jamaica.

In his presentation to the annual early childhood conference in 2013, Brown recalled that in the 1970s Grant trekked all over Jamaica, and one of his trips took him to St Elizabeth where he sat him down and, after two hours, not only got him to commit Alumina Partners of Jamaica (ALPART), where he was then the public relations manager, to funding his experimental programme in having a resident teacher-trainer and a community-based governing body in St Elizabeth as a pilot project, but made him a lifelong convert to the early childhood cause.

The shared vision of Grant and Brown resulted in the Nain Teacher Training Centre, which became a major hub for the development of para-professionals to undertake the education of children in basic schools in Jamaica.

Brown was indeed a lifelong advocate for early childhood development, and for almost 30 years gave unstintingly and generously of his time, expertise, and enthusiasm to the various initiatives, activities, and projects undertaken by the Dudley Grant Memorial Trust.

We mourn his loss, but give thanks for his significant contribution to the education and development of several generations of our children, as well as the many other ways in which he has been a committed nation-builder. May his soul rest in peace.

The above was submitted in behalf of the Dudley Grant Memorial Trust.