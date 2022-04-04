KCNSA cares

KCNSA caresMonday, April 04, 2022
|
Kiwanis Club of North St Andrew (KCNSA) officially handed over newly renovated bathroom facilities to Mount James Basic School in rural St Andrew. At the presentation ceremony, club President Dwayne Cargill noted that members had visited the school in early January and saw first-hand the need and so they moved to make the experience of the children better.
Cargill encouraged the staff and students to take care of the facilities so that the students will come after them will also have its use.
School board chairman of Mount James Basic School, Fr Khan Honeyghan, expressed appreciation to the men of the KCNSA, noting that this is a representation of hope in the midst of all the challenges being faced by the school, community and country.
The cost of renovating the project was some $160,000.00 made possible with the kind sponsorship of Perishable Jamaica Limited.
