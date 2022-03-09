Nick Perry gets the nod

MORE than one year after Donald Tapia ended his tour of duty as the United States (US) Ambassador to Jamaica, the island is finally set to get another top diplomat from that country.

Reports reaching the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday indicated that the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved President Joe Biden's nomination of Jamaican-born New York City assemblyman Nick Perry to be that country's next ambassador to Jamaica.

“He has passed the tests and it is expected to be finalised this week, so Perry should be in the island before the end of this month,” a Jamaica Observer source said.

“It is unfortunate that he could not be in the island for Diplomatic Week, which is underway now, or for the official dinner for diplomats which will take place at King's House on Thursday, but he will be presenting his credentials shortly after,” added the source.

Perry is to become the first-ever Jamaican-born person to serve as the American ambassador to Jamaica.

Perry was born in Jamaica and migrated to the US in 1971. He served in the US Army for two years of active duty and four years on reserve status. He received several service medals and was honourably discharged.

Perry was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 1992 to represent the 58th Assembly District in Brooklyn and was re-elected to serve his 15th-consecutive term in November 2020. He is currently the assistant speaker pro-tempore of the New York State Assembly, and regional vice-chairman of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

The Kingston College (KC) old boy was born and raised in St Andrew. He was the fourth of five sons in a family of 11 children. After leaving KC, Perry went to work at the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union.

He was named the Legislator of the Year by the National Black Caucus of State Legislators in 2018 and has been recognised with honours from the New York Civil Liberties Union and the New York State Association of Black and Puerto Rican Legislators, among others.

In commenting on his nomination, Perry reportedly said: “I thank President Biden for this opportunity to serve as ambassador for this great nation. I know this would not have happened without the steadfast support of Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and others in New York's congressional delegation.

“So, as I express my appreciation, I also take this opportunity to promise to serve with the highest integrity, and always in the best interests of our country and our president should I be confirmed by the US Senate.”

The 71-year-old and his wife Joyce reside in the East Flatbush neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York.