Nutrition Products gets ready to restart operations in April

HEAD of Nutrition Products Limited (NPL) Andrew Narine says when it restarts operations in April, the company will be providing reformulated products for the nation's public school children, and that it is also working to include a line-up of new products.

The company was flagged in a September 2021 Government audit report for major internal control weakness in the production and distribution processes, human resource, and procurement activities.In addition, there have been complaints about the nutritional quality of the products from the company and, according to the report, the education ministry said schools were appealing for funds instead of the NPL products as they considered it a waste. An assessment of the schools with canteens showed that only 18 schools, or three per cent of those served by NPL, did not have canteens.

Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis noted that following the adverse findings of a 2012 audit, NPL had made significant improvement in the number of tests conducted to determine the nutritional content of meals produced, but the latest audit had found that between January 2017 to July 2020, nutritional analyses conducted by the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, showed there was no evidence that NPL compared the results of the tests with an established standards set by the ministries of health and education, or recommended best practices.

Furthermore, Monroe Ellis said the improvements in the nutritional quality of the products were overshadowed by several recurring deficiencies contributing to operational and cost inefficiencies at NPL. She pointed to related party transactions as a major issue as the nature of these transactions created a potential risk for conflicts of interest.

The NPL chief executive officer told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday that management has taken on-board the recommendations made by the auditor general.

Chief education officer Dr Kassan Troupe advised that the ministry was providing grants directly to schools to provide cooked meals for students daily, and is assessing whether it can expand to take up the slack from NPL and increase the use of local content.

The PAC also took note of the fact that even though NPL's operations had ceased during the COVID-19 period, some $600 million was still being expended on salaries and fixed overheads.

This is just over a third of the $1.8-billion budget planned for the resumption of operations, based on a plan to serve 100,000 breakfasts, and 19,000 lunches. Over the last six years, the Government has pumped $5.5 billion into NPL to carry out its mandate to “prepare and deliver nutritious meals for distribution to designated children”.

Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural Juliet Holness noted Government's no-layoff policy for the public sector, while the auditor general stressed that her contention was not with the retention of individuals during the non-operational period, but the lack of evidence of analysis of continued high expenditure, when the company scaled down operations, prior to the COVID-19 crisis.

“There are three production sites [and] a decision was taken to cease operations at the Westmoreland site and at St Mary temporarily. There was also a decision to reduce the units produced because a decision was taken to supply fewer schools — before COVID — while the units were reduced and the production sites were closed, the cost remained the same, and what we saw was an exponential increase in transportation, so things were produced in Kingston, or St Mary, brought to Kingston, and taken back out to the east, or to the west. I'm not suggesting that there is not some practical reason for that, but there is just no evidence, hence the $600 million, because even though they reduced the units the cost is the same to run the machines,” Monroe Ellis explained.

In 2017/18 the education ministry reduced NPL's subvention by almost 50 per cent and the number of beneficiaries from 77,076 to 3,810.Of the $600 million, $327 million went towards salaries for 231 employees. Narine said in anticipation of the operations resuming in April, a cost-benefit analysis is now being conducted, and staff recruited, to fill the gaps highlighted in the report.

The CEO advised that management has also accepted the auditor general's recommendations regarding procurement and conflict of interest, and has made changes using the competitive bidding process for its operations going forward.

NPL paid $143 million to companies and individuals connected to board members and management staff to provide transportation, repairs and maintenance, sanitation, and other services, the audit revealed. This included $69.6 million in 2021 to a distribution company on whose board NPL's former board chairman, who served two terms between 2007 and 2020, was a director and shareholder.