Receipts for visa payments valid up to September 30, 2022

Q. I heard that there are currently no available appointments for regular tourist visas at the US Embassy. I've had a non-immigrant B1/B2 visa in the past, but it is expired. Is it still possible to get a visa?

A. YES! The non-immigrant visa unit is able to renew visas for individuals who were previously issued a full-validity B1/B2 visa which is either still valid or recently expired. Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the secretary of state has temporarily extended the programme to include visas that expired up to 48 months ago. This policy is in effect until December 31, 2021. You do not need an appointment. This is what we refer to as the interview waiver programme (IWP) and it means that you can renew a previously issued full-validity visa without having to come to the embassy at all. For individuals older than 79 years of age or younger than 14 years of age, you may also qualify for a waiver of interview.

Q. How do I know if I'm eligible and how Do I apply for interview waiver?

A. Eligibility for an interview waiver will be determined as an applicant goes through the process of scheduling an appointment online. First, check if you have previously been issued a full-validity B1/B2 visa. For Jamaicans, full-validity means a 10-year visa. Then, check the date the visa expired. Currently we are accepting visas for renewal that have expired within the last 48 months or four years. If this applies to you, then you should be eligible for the interview waiver. C1/D visa holders may also qualify for the IWP. If you would like to apply, then go to our website https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-jm/niv and follow the instructions as you fill out the application. Please fill out the application truthfully and completely. If you qualify for a waiver of in-person interview, the website will then direct you to register for our courier service. Finally, the courier will deliver your passport to the embassy to be processed and returned to you. Processing time may vary, so please send you passports early if you have upcoming travel.

Q. I have not been able to schedule an interview for a visa this year. Is my MRV fee still valid?

A. The US Mission to Jamaica understands that many visa applicants have paid the visa application processing fee and are still waiting to schedule a visa appointment. We are working diligently to restore all routine visa operations as soon and as safely as possible, but cannot give a date by which these non-immigrant visa services will resume. In the meantime, the validity of your payment (known as the MRV fee) has been extended until September 30, 2022. This will allow most visa applicants who were unable to schedule a visa appointment as a result of the suspension of routine consular operations an opportunity to schedule and/or attend a visa appointment with the already paid fee in the future. Those who have previously purchased a fee receipt and either had their appointment cancelled or been unable to schedule a date will be contacted automatically. Please continue to monitor our communications via our embassy website, appointment website, and social media for information on when we will return to routine visa operations.

