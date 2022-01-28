Safe playtime

Safe playtimeFriday, January 28, 2022
|
On Saturday, January 15, 2022 members of the Rotary Club of Kingston East and Port Royal (KEPR) handed over a fully covered shaded play area and repainted play equipment to representatives of the board and staff of the Port Royal Early Childhood Institution.
The project was selected primarily on the impact the renovated space would have on the school community, especially the boys and girls, who are between the ages of two years and four years old.
Principal Lavern Thompson and deputy chairperson of the board Jacqueline Ennis expressed their gratitude to KEPR President Marcia Jennings Cole for the gift which is valued at approximately $420,000.
Here the Rotary members and the representatives of the school community celebrate the completion of the project.
