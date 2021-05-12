PHOTO: Sandals South Coast celebrates nurses

With their gifts of appreciation from Sandals South Coast, nurses (from left) Sasheva Lewis, of Omega Medical, and Shanice Vickers, Tader Suban, and Tavia

Smith of Athena Medical pause for a photo op on their way from a celebratory luncheon in their honour ahead of International Nurses' Day. Sharing in the moment

is the resort's environmental, health and safety manager, Vilma Smith, who hosted them along with Resort General Manager Adrian Whitehead. They extended

appreciation to the nurses for their dedicated service as health workers operating within the resort. International Nurses' Day is celebrated annually on May 12, the

birthday of modern-day nursing founder Florence Nightingale. The theme for International Nurses' Day is 'Nurses: A voice to lead', with this year's sub-theme being

'A vision for future health care.'