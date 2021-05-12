PHOTO: Sandals South Coast celebrates nurses

PHOTO: Sandals South Coast celebrates nursesWednesday, May 12, 2021
|
With their gifts of appreciation from Sandals South Coast, nurses (from left) Sasheva Lewis, of Omega Medical, and Shanice Vickers, Tader Suban, and Tavia
Smith of Athena Medical pause for a photo op on their way from a celebratory luncheon in their honour ahead of International Nurses' Day. Sharing in the moment
is the resort's environmental, health and safety manager, Vilma Smith, who hosted them along with Resort General Manager Adrian Whitehead. They extended
appreciation to the nurses for their dedicated service as health workers operating within the resort. International Nurses' Day is celebrated annually on May 12, the
birthday of modern-day nursing founder Florence Nightingale. The theme for International Nurses' Day is 'Nurses: A voice to lead', with this year's sub-theme being
'A vision for future health care.'
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy