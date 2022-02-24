Ward shot while attempting to escape juvenile correctional centre dies

Ward shot while attempting to escape juvenile correctional centre diesThursday, February 24, 2022
The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is reporting that the ward of the State who was shot while attempting to abscond the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre has died.
The name of the ward is being withheld as he is a minor.
On Thursday, February 10, at approximately 5:45 am, two wards broke out of their dormitories. One ward was caught on the compound while the other made his way over the wall. Shots were fired by the sentry officer on duty and the ward was wounded.
He was taken to a public hospital for treatment and subsequently died.
The department is expressing sincere condolence to the family of the ward.
