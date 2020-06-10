10 songs that matter now more than ever

It’s a long-accepted fact that music is inspired by our experiences. And with everything that’s been happening in the world lately, there are some songs that resonate so well, its either they’re ahead of their time, or showcasing how cyclical some of the struggles we face are.

Music is also the means by which many of us find an escape from what’s happening around us. And when we cannot find the words to express how we feel about the different crises that has occurred since the start of this year, music is there.

BUZZ fam, we have curated a list of ten songs we think best describe the current state of affairs in the world, and ones we hope will help you get through them. Let us know if yours made the list.

So Much Trouble in the World – Bob Marley

Of course the late King of Reggae would have produced a timeless piece that continues to resonate. So Much Trouble in the World is from Bob Marley’s 1979 Survival album. You really don’t need to go further than the title of the song which has become a common expression when referring to the events that have taken place so far in 2020.

“Bless my eyes this morning/Jah sun is on the rise once again/The way earthly things are going/ Anything can happen.”

What’s Going On – Marvin Gaye

We still don’t know the answer to this 1971 question posed by Mr Gaye, but we’re hoping that that will change soon. Because ‘war is not the answer/ only love can conquer hate‘

War – Bob Marley

If you’re trying to find an explanation for the many upheavals and protests that have taken place throughout the world since the start of the year, then the answer is in Bob Marley’s 1976 single, War. Until the philosophyWhich hold one race superior and another/Inferior/Is finally/And permanently/Discredited/And abandoned/Everywhere is war/Me say war

Where is The Love? – Black Eyed Peas

‘Where is love?’ is the question many people have asked as they watched an almost nine minute long video of an unarmed black man being suffocated to death by a white police officer who pinned him down with his knee to his neck. That question was also at the forefront of people’s minds as they watched the tension escalate between the US and Iran, and we all thought we were on the brink of World War Three. The Black Eyed Peas posed that still relevant question back in 2003.

Say it Loud – James Brown

The Black Lives Matter protests happening in the US have triggered a resurgence of black pride globally. And if there’s ever a song to encapsulate that then it’s Say It Loud by Brown. ‘Some people say we got a lot of malice, some say it’s a lotta nerve/But I say we won’t quit movin’ until we get what we deserve‘

A Change is Gonna Come – Sam Cooke

Sam Cooke’s A Change is Gonna Come is as conciliating as it is timeless. In a time when we’re experiencing a global pandemic the likes which haven’t been seen since the 1918 Spanish Flu, and people across the world unite in the fight against racism, Cooke’s 1964 soulful tune brings peace, and hope that change will indeed come.

We Are – Notnice Records

A star-studded record produced by renowned Jamaican producer, Notnice, We Are reminds us that we are stronger than any obstacle, and we can make it through everything single thing.

Rise Up – Andra Day

People who suffer from depression and anxiety have had things pretty hard during this pandemic, but Andra Day’s Rise Up provides a much-needed reminder that you can push beyond it, and rise up.

Love Chain – The O’Jays

Despite the crises we face, it’s very heartening to see people coming together to fight for a good cause, pitching in to help the less fortunate- all hopping aboard the Love Chain.

We Are the World- U.S.A for Africa

This star-studded tribute is reminds us, in simplest form, that we are our brother’s keeper, and that we’ll get through everything together.