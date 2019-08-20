10 times Popcaan proved he’s a national treasure

Yeeooooooow!!! Up inna di trends wi gone agen!

Andrae Hugh Sutherland, Woyoi.

First of his name, King of the Unruly, Father of fry-yiys, burner of spliffs, the great hotskull is a national treasure – at least that’s the consensus on social media.

His humble beginnings in the Gaza camp as the ‘Prefect’, to his global reach with Canadian rapper Drake and the OVO movement – ‘Poppy’ as he’s affectionately called, has come a long way.

His talent has grown from leaps and bounds, and the only person who could truly stop his upward trajectory is the effervescent Miss Rhona – who he taunts almost daily in his Instagram stories.

In true BUZZ style, we present ten of the most epic times Popcaan proved himself to be one of Jamaica’s national treasures, who should be protected at all costs.

*Dear anti-Dancehall posse, this is a Popcaan appreciation post, so fi all loose talk*YYYY

10. The airport magnet

View this post on Instagram Trouble ina airport ?????‍A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Jul 26, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

9. “Do not call Pastor Blair name!!”

View this post on Instagram God bless you mama thanks for making the choice for not throwing me awayI love you??????HAPPY Mother’s Day to all beautiful and ugly Mother’s ?#BLESSWITHLIFE??A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on May 12, 2019 at 9:48am PDT

8. Daddy duties w/ Rihanna

View this post on Instagram Miss Rhona nuh ramp enuh ?? #family?A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Sep 9, 2018 at 5:53pm PDT

7. A man of many talents

View this post on Instagram Talented all over… #876GAD YA post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Nov 4, 2018 at 3:33pm PST

6. Popcaan’s win at the #10YearChallenge

2009 / 2019 ? — Popcaan (@PopcaanMusic) pic.twitter.com/BZGDU4sBRYJanuary 14, 2019

5. The beauty of Unruly Fest. Who else has the range, the reach?

4. HOW can you not rate this man’s comedic value??!

View this post on Instagram How is this ???A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Apr 11, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

3. Popcaan: The gift that keeps on giving

View this post on Instagram Wey!!! ?A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Jun 16, 2019 at 3:08pm PDT

2. Wahpm to di workout, brejin?

View this post on Instagram Big performance now ?????A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Feb 21, 2018 at 4:55am PST

1. Popcaan? Clean. Dem? Dead.

View this post on Instagram ?A post shared by 876GUD (@popcaanmusic) on Apr 6, 2019 at 9:02pm PDT

BUZZ fam, tell us! Is Popcaan a national treasure (well duh!)? Sound off in the comments section!!