10 times Popcaan proved he’s a national treasure

10 times Popcaan proved he’s a national treasureTuesday, August 20, 2019
|
Yeeooooooow!!! Up inna di trends wi gone agen!
Andrae Hugh Sutherland, Woyoi.
First of his name, King of the Unruly, Father of fry-yiys, burner of spliffs, the great hotskull is a national treasure – at least that’s the consensus on social media.
His humble beginnings in the Gaza camp as the ‘Prefect’, to his global reach with Canadian rapper Drake and the OVO movement – ‘Poppy’ as he’s affectionately called, has come a long way.
His talent has grown from leaps and bounds, and the only person who could truly stop his upward trajectory is the effervescent Miss Rhona – who he taunts almost daily in his Instagram stories.
In true BUZZ style, we present ten of the most epic times Popcaan proved himself to be one of Jamaica’s national treasures, who should be protected at all costs.
*Dear anti-Dancehall posse, this is a Popcaan appreciation post, so fi all loose talk*YYYY
10. The airport magnet
9. “Do not call Pastor Blair name!!”
8. Daddy duties w/ Rihanna
7. A man of many talents
6. Popcaan’s win at the #10YearChallenge
5. The beauty of Unruly Fest. Who else has the range, the reach?
4. HOW can you not rate this man’s comedic value??!
3. Popcaan: The gift that keeps on giving
2. Wahpm to di workout, brejin?
1. Popcaan? Clean. Dem? Dead.
BUZZ fam, tell us! Is Popcaan a national treasure (well duh!)? Sound off in the comments section!!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy