12 years already?! Ding Dong reminisces on clash between Vybz Kartel and Mavado

Dancehall

artiste Ding Dong brought his followers down memory lane recently when he

shared a clip from the Sting clash between Mavado and Vybz Kartel 12 years ago.

In 2008, there was a major feud between the two dancehall stars that eventually led to a clash at Sting on December 26 at the Jamworld Entertainment Centre in Portmore. There was high anticipation leading up to the Gully vs Gaza clash, and in the end, many people were still trying to decide who the actual winner was.

Ding Dong seems to remember the clash vividly, and he paid homage to the two entertainers in a post on Friday.

“Mi nuh think we a see something like this ever again in dancehall… respect to dem living legends ya… @vybzkartel @mavadogully,” Ding Dong said in the now-deleted post.

The day after the clash, Vybz Kartel released a diss song for Mavado called Don’t Run. In that track, he declared himself the winner and recounted the clash. Mavado also claimed he won the battle.

Their feud also spread to the dancehall space, and there were even clashes among students. And in 2009, at the request of then-Prime Minister Bruce Golding, Mavado and Vybz Kartel publicly tried to make peace.