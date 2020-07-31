13 inches gone! Beenie Man gives fans a belly update

Good news BUZZ Fam, dancehall artiste Beenie Man is losing his belly fat. If you donâ€™t remember, the Girls Dem Sugar artiste became quite the meme after his performance on the Verzuz battle in May. Beenie Man gave us hit after hit, but his bulging belly stole the show from him. It went viral and became the butt of many jokes.

Two days later Beenie Man hit the gym to get rid of it, and now heâ€™s reporting major progress in a video posted on his Instagram account.

Donning a shirt, he calls â€œthe try shirtâ€, Beenie Man revealed to fans that he wasnâ€™t â€œtucking in his bellyâ€, and was breathing quite easily. â€œYou see dah shirt ya, two months ago couldnâ€™t put it on none at all whatsoever,â€ he said. â€œSee deh now, 13 inch gone afta di ting [his belly].â€

View this post on Instagram Belly update #WehBellyAguh #ClothesfitAgain #Sixpack #August22Ÿ‘€#IAmNotThatGuy @futurefambizzleA post shared by King Beenie Man (@kingbeenieman) on Jul 30, 2020 at 4:14pm PDT

Promising to reveal a six pack abs soon, Beenie Man was cheered on by people in the comments.

â€œYea beenie six pack soon fawuddddd,â€ dancehall artiste, Ceâ€™Cile wrote.

â€œHol dem BEENIE Ÿ˜ƒŸ˜ƒŸ˜ƒŸ˜ƒur now 8pack,â€ Tony Matterhorn wrote.

â€œMy Lawd, you did it.You are a motivation more than you know it.Nuff respeck Ÿ™Œ..Good job,â€ another person commented.