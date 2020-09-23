15 great dancehall/reggae collabs

Nobody makes music quite like we do and it’s

ever-evolving.

Sometimes an artiste makes a huge hit by himself and at another time they team up and take it to new heights with others who provide the ying to their yang. Musical collaborations are nothing new and we enjoy them because they seem to highlight something different than what we normally get from our favourite artistes

Below is a list of just a few musical collaborations over the years that have a distinct BUZZ. Some are newer but most are bops from back in the day. We hope you enjoy!

1. Ramping Shop – Spice and Vybz Kartel

2. Lighter – Shenseea and Taurus Riley

3. Good Girl Gone Bad – Taurus Riley and Konshens

4. Come into My Room – Stacious and Movado

5. Healing – Beenie Man and Lady Saw

6. I Don’t know Why – Buju Banton and Wayne Wonder

7. Baby Boy – Sean Paul and Beyonce

8. Rockabye – Sean Paul and Clean Bandit

9. Ghetto Story – Baby Cham and Alicia Keys

10. Dude – Beenie Man and Miss Thing

11. Dem Nuh Worry We – Super Cat and Heavy D

12. Girls Dem Sugar – Beenie Man and Maya

13. Mek It Clap – Sean Paul & Busta Rhymes

14. House Call – Maxi Priest and Shabba Ranks

15. Jealous Ova – Dexta Daps and Tifa