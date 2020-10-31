20 million views for Shenseea and Tarrus Riley’s ‘Lighter’

Almost two months

after its release, Lighter by Tarrus Riley and Shenseea has been viewed more

than 20 million times on YouTube.

Tarrus Riley and Shenseea smile while on the set of the Lighter music video.

The music video for the song, which appears on Riley’s Healing album, premiered on YouTube on September 6. Within three days, it had one million views, way more than the average song from a Jamaican entertainer.

Shenseea’s manager, Romeich Major, highlighted the new milestone on Friday.

“20 million and counting views not to mention the millions of streams big up @shenseea @tarrusrileyja @rvssian @jukeboxxjamaica @romeichent for great team work and big up @xtremeartsja for bad bad video most of all big up God and the fans and the djs who show this song mad love!!!!!!! #LIGHTER,” he said in an Instagram post.

The song’s popularity grew, even more, when Shenseea started the Lighter Challenge that had participants such as entertainers Tami Chin, Wayne Marshall, Tessanne Chin, Teejay and Protoje.

In addition, it has topped the iTunes Reggae Song chart in several countries, including Jamaica, Grenada, British Virgin Islands, Barbados and Dominica.