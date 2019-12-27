2017 Magnum King taps into Latin market

The 2017 Magnum King, Symatic, believes he is one step closer to his

mainstream dream through a recent collaboration with reggaeton artiste Goldy

Boy.

The effort will see Goldy Boy adding some Latin flavour to Symatic’s single Wanna Love, which was released in the summer.

Speaking with BUZZ, Symatic said that the connection was made through his United States-based label, Madstorm Records.

“They introduced the song to Goldy Boy, and he liked the track so the label organised the collaboration with his team to do a remix,” he said.

He was unable to specify a release date, but added, “I have very high expectations. If the song is on high rotation it will definitely be a hit.”

Over the years several Jamaican artistes have reaped success in the Latin musical market. Charly Black’s reggaeton single Gyal You A Party Animal received diamond certification after selling over 600,000 units in Latin markets Panama, Belize, Guatemala, Nicaragua and El Salvador. Producers have also benefitted, with Jamaicans like Rvssian and Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor scoring hit songs with Latin artistes.

Wanna Love already oozes international appeal with its reggae-pop aesthetic, and Symatic hopes to be no exception.

“It would be quite effective in both the Latin and Jamaican markets with two great talents from a different race putting together a song that has the potential to be a hit on the international scene,” he said.

He added that he will not limit himself to the Latin audience, however, and views the sky as the limit.

The remix aside, Symatic is also working on a number of singles and an EP.