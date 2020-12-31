2020’s top 10 most streamed songs on YouTube in Jamaica

The year 2020 was unlike any we’ve ever experienced; with a pandemic, threats of a third world war, and asteroids coming closer to Earth than ever before. We definitely needed something to get us through all of those heartbeat skipping moments, so we turned to music.

And our local acts did not disappoint. We were treated to hits after hits from reggae and dancehall acts who used the pandemic to delved even further into their creativity.

Naturally, some songs had us vibing more than others. And so we turn to popular streaming platform YouTube to find out which ones y’all were streaming the most.

It comes as no surprise that Grammy-winning reggae artiste Koffee’s, Lockdown was the most streamed song on the platform. The song, released in July became sort of an anthem for our period in lockdown, and embodied our collective longing for ‘outside’. Lockdown ended the year with 38 million views on YouTube.

Teejay’s potent lyrics and striking visuals for his hit single From Rags to Riches earned him the second spot. His labelmate Shenseea’s Lighter, a collab with reggae artiste Taurus Riley rounded off the top three spot.

Under Water by dancehall artiste, Tommy Lee holds firm in the fourth spot, and Life is Good by Drake featuring Future closed off the top five most-streamed songs on YouTube.

In sixth place is Vendetta Boss Alkaline’s Ocean Wave. Dexta Daps female anthem, Call Me If sits comfortably at seventh place. Another hit from Alkaline, Cree pulls no punch in eighth place.

And newcomer on the scene, Shaneil Muir’s Yamella took the ninth place while Skilibeng’s hit single Torpedo rounded out the top ten.