Chris Martin gets overwhelming support in Nairobi

The Big Deal Boss Chris Martin had an unforgettable experience in Nairobi, Kenya last weekend and it safe to say they love him. Based on posts he shared Instagram, he had a hearty welcome to the motherland from receiving artwork, media attention and traditional Kenyan wear.

The main reason the Big Deal singer was in the east African country was to headline a concert named after his hit single, Big Deal” and to promote his single, Weekend Love.

In a video posted to his Instagram with the caption, “Today in Nairobi it’s all about the #BigDealConcert…the #WeekendOfLove edition. Can’t wait to see my Kenyan massive out in their numbers…”

The big deal concert saw thousands of Kenyans out supporting Martin, “N A I R O B I!!! Nakupenda Sana…Asante Sana!!! Until we meet again…I will cherish this night in my heart,” he expressed.

He also thanked his fans who stood in the rain and enjoyed every moment of the concert, “Thanks to all my supporters and reggae/dancehall lovers who took on the rain and mud, stayed with me and showed me and my friends so much love!!! Can’t wait to comeback”