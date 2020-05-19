28-year-old claims to be Jay-Z’s first daughter

Remember when Jay-Z recorded “Glory” when his

first-born with Beyoncé (Blue Ivy) was born in 2012?

Well, there’s a 28-year-old woman now claiming to be Hov’s first daughter, with Ancestry DNA results to show.

La’Teasha Macer, a resident of Maryland, the United States, has been on an online campaign to get the attention of the billionaire rapper since receiving the DNA results, but claims she has been told by family her entire life that Jay-Z is her father.

I've been quiet for far too long! Join me as I tell you my story of living in the shadows of being Jay-Z's daughter in a city where everyone knew he was my father! How growing up, I watched Multiple Sclerosis take its toll on my mom. Taking my 'fun mom' that I've always known to 24-hour bedridden. But I kept it all together raising four kids — including a set of twins while going to school full-time, working two jobs at the prison and the hospital.

“I’ve been quiet for far too long!” she captioned in a post on her Instagram page (@jayzfirstdaughter).” Join me as I tell you my story of living in the shadows of being Jay-Z’s daughter in a city where everyone knew he was my father! How growing up, I watched Multiple Sclerosis take its toll on my mom. Taking my ‘fun mom’ that I’ve always known to 24-hour bedridden.

“But I kept it all together raising four kids – including a set of twins while going to school full-time, working two jobs at the prison and the hospital. I’ve had a magnificent journey!”

Macer added that her twin sons are two months and six days younger than Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s twins, Rumi and Sir.

Her claims are not sitting well with some folks, who are hurling the ‘clout chaser’ and ‘gold-digger’ labels.

“I get it, your favorite rapper has a secret that you just can’t handle!” Macer said. “But he told you how he was in the drug game and the drug game is about women and money! My whole city knew! His closest friends knew! Ancestry DNA confirmed it! And you just can’t believe it! That’s not my fault… Why did I wait because I just got the DNA results!”

Her aunt, Terry Turner, has also backed the story in a Facebook post, claiming she introduced Jay-Z to Macer’s mother, Lisa.

“I know the STORY FROM start too finish, I hooked your Mother&father up YEARS ago. Jay ask me who she was when I lived on 500 side Greenwood Ave! We chilled in that Apartment so many times, we laughed, drank, smoked, played card and some more…”

She alleges that they contacted Hov’s Roc-A-Fella headquarters when Lisa became pregnant but were asked to lawyer-up because of the normalcy of such claims. According to Turner, the family could not afford legal services at the time.

The “Family Feud” rapper has not publicly responded to the claims.

In 2018, a man named Rymir Satterthwaithe claimed to be Jay-Z’s son, adding the rapper has refused to take a DNA test for years