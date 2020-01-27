Jermaine Edwards shifts focus for 2020: Singer to step out of ‘worship music’

With six albums of praise and worship music

under his belt, Jermaine Edwards is shifting gears to focus on creating

genreless music for people who are not ready to make the transition to church

or Christendom.

“For 2020, God told me there’s something that is not being tapped into; there’s a lot of people who are not ready for God yet nor church, but they have some sense of God in their heart and want motivation and hope,” he told BUZZ. “While you have a lot of worship music out there and artistes like Travis Greene and Kevin Downswell, I wanted to do something else, as I think there’s an avenue for more gospel artistes to be more relevant in other aspects of people’s lives.”

Cater to everyone

While he said he will not describe the new music as inspirational (he opted to not call it anything), he hopes it will resonate with everyday people and encourage them to walk the straight and narrow.

“There is a place for great music, not necessarily gospel in the sense of ‘come to Jesus now’ but using the same word of God,” he said. “There’s a lot of disgusting things happening in our island, and every year it’s getting worse with the killings and morals of people. So, if we can get inside their heads with good morals it would be the start of the journey.”

He added: “If a man gets up and decides fi kill or scam and him hear a song from me and change him mind, or if a girl decides to live a certain life and I can say don’t throw in the towel and it encourages her to keep pressing on… it may not make them become a Christian same time, but they’ll be walking on the good path. The Bible speaks about thou shall not do this and that, but there are some good principles that can be applied to a life.”

He won’t, however, compromise his values in his quest to cater to everyone.

“We nah sell out. We want to carry the music to the Rasta man, girl in the streets, those uptown, round town, the man with the top class job, the man with no job, a shotta…once you can see yourself in the music, that’s how God wants it to be,” he said. “If I can write a song that touches somebody, it’s a chance and opportunity for something good. We nah try scale a fish before we catch it,” Edwards told BUZZ.