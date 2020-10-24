420 Hookah Lounge reopened a month after breaching COVID-19 protocols

Weeks after it was ordered closed for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, the 420 Hookah Lounge in Manor Park Plaza, St Andrew, has been reopened.

The operators made the announcement via an Instagram post two days ago.

“WE ARE BACK!!!!!!!! NO MASK NO ENTRY,” the caption said.

The post also said that the lounge would be open Tuesdays to Sundays from 2 to 8 p.m.

Patrons seemed as if they were generally happy with the announcement, but one offered a word of advice.

“Of course Covid-19 ain’t leaving so you gotto get to work safe and smart,” the social media user said.

The reopening will also see the lounge having themes for various days. So far, they have announced Lifestyle Thursdays, Friday Night Live and Selective Saturdays.

Things are expected to get lively at the establishment that had been closed for about a month. In September, it was announced that the lounge would be shut down for 14 days for breaching the COVID-19 protocols, which prohibited events and gatherings of more than 15 people.

In addition, it was said that two employees from the establishment were arrested and charged by the police for breaching the curfew order.