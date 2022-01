50 Cent lashes Lil Wayne for taking pic with Trump

Rapper 50 Cent has spoken out against Lil Wayne who posted a photo taken with US President Donald Trump.

The pic, which was taken after a reported meeting between Weezy and Trump regarding the latter’s “Platinum Plan†for Black America, was shared by the Lollipop rapper last evening.

50 Cent replied to a story showing the photo of Weezy smiling next to Trump  withâ€Oh no Wayne, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE.â€

oh no Ÿ‘€ WAYNEŸ¤¦â€â™‚ï¸, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE. — 50cent (@50cent) #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/SZAQ0Zm7KsOctober 30, 2020

Earlier that day, Lil Wayne tweeted, “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,†adding “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.â€

50 Cent himself came under fire earlier this month when he said he was backing Trump over fears a Joe Biden administration would mean higher tax bills. He changed his mind days later, writing “I never liked himâ€.