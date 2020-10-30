50 Cent lashes Lil Wayne for taking pic with Trump

Rapper 50 Cent has spoken out against Lil Wayne who posted a photo taken with US President Donald Trump.

The pic, which was taken after a reported meeting between Weezy and Trump regarding the latterâ€™s â€œPlatinum Planâ€ for Black America, was shared by the Lollipop rapper last evening.

50 Cent replied to a story showing the photo of Weezy smiling next to Trump Â withâ€Oh no Wayne, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE.â€

oh no Ÿ‘€ WAYNEŸ¤¦â€â™‚ï¸, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE. â€” 50cent (@50cent) #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/SZAQ0Zm7KsOctober 30, 2020

Earlier that day, Lil Wayne tweeted, â€œJust had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what heâ€™s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,â€ adding â€œHe listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.â€

50 Cent himself came under fire earlier this month when he said he was backing Trump over fears a Joe Biden administration would mean higher tax bills. He changed hisÂ mind days later, writing â€œI never liked himâ€.