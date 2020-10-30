50 Cent lashes Lil Wayne for taking pic with Trump

50 Cent lashes Lil Wayne for taking pic with TrumpFriday, October 30, 2020
Rapper 50 Cent has spoken out against Lil Wayne who posted a photo taken with US President Donald Trump.
The pic, which was taken after a reported meeting between Weezy and Trump regarding the latterâ€™s â€œPlatinum Planâ€ for Black America, was shared by the Lollipop rapper last evening.
50 Cent replied to a story showing the photo of Weezy smiling next to Trump Â withâ€Oh no Wayne, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE.â€
Earlier that day, Lil Wayne tweeted, â€œJust had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what heâ€™s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,â€ adding â€œHe listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.â€
50 Cent himself came under fire earlier this month when he said he was backing Trump over fears a Joe Biden administration would mean higher tax bills. He changed hisÂ mind days later, writing â€œI never liked himâ€.
