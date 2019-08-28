50 Cent slams the Emmys for snubbing ‘Power’

50 Cent, executive producer and actor in the Starz hit series, Power, has taken to Instagram to share his displeasure at the Emmy’s failing to include the hit-series among its nominations.

Power, which premiered its sixth and final season on Sunday (August 25), has become one of Starz’s most popular shows.

Season five of Power averaged 10.8 million multiplatform viewers, nearly eight times the show’s average of 1.36 million for initial airings.

Sunday night’s airing kept pace with these figures with 1.47 million viewers tuning in for the season premiere — the biggest on-air debut for a premium cable series this summer.

Despite this success, it hasn’t translated into any Emmy nominations for the popular series.

In his post, 50 Cent noted the significant public traction that the series premiere had racked up including “Power being the number 1 most social series of the night, trending in the US and worldwideon Twitter”.

The hip-hop mogul has previously cited racism as a potential reason for the series not being nominated since its first airing in 2014.