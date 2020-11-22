50 Cent trolls Lil Wayne’s demise as rapper faces 10-year prison sentence

Amid news that Lil Wayne is facing up to 10 years in prison, fellow artiste 50 Cent jokingly suggested the rapper should employ the help of US President Donald Trump. 50 Cent made the comments as he referenced the fact that Wayne, prior to Trump’s crushing electoral defeat, had endorsed the president for a second term in office.

“ Wait a minute Trump still got 63 days left, call him Wayne. Get that fool on the phone,” said 50 Cent in an Instagram post to his 35 million followers. “They gonna try to put you in jail for supporting Trump,” he added. Lil Wayne is charged with one count of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon by the US Department of Justice.

Authorities raided the rapper’s private plane when it landed in metro Miami in Dec. 2019.

During the raid a .45 caliber handgun was found in Wayne’s handbag, as well as ecstasy, marijuana and heroin, according to the legal documents filed by the US Attorney’s Office.