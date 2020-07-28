50 cents apologises to Megan Thee Stallion

50 cents apologises to Megan Thee StallionTuesday, July 28, 2020
|
Rapper 50 Cent is not the nicest on the â€˜Gram, and is notorious for trolling other celebrities. But when he took a jab at Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot, fans thought the Iâ€™m The Man rapper had gone too far.
After sharing memes and jokes about the incident, 50 Cent is now apologising. His apology comes after Megan Thee Stallion went on a Instagram Live and broke down.
â€œDamn I didnâ€™t think this sh*t was real,â€ Fifty wrote in the caption alongside a clip from Meganâ€™s Instagram Live session. â€œIt sounded so crazy @theestallion iâ€™m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around.â€
Although Megan Thee Stallion did not divulge what exactly happened that night, she did reveal to her fans that she was shot in both feet.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy