50 cents apologises to Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper 50 Cent is not the nicest on the â€˜Gram, and is notorious for trolling other celebrities. But when he took a jab at Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot, fans thought the Iâ€™m The Man rapper had gone too far.

After sharing memes and jokes about the incident, 50 Cent is now apologising. His apology comes after Megan Thee Stallion went on a Instagram Live and broke down.

â€œDamn I didnâ€™t think this sh*t was real,â€ Fifty wrote in the caption alongside a clip from Meganâ€™s Instagram Live session. â€œIt sounded so crazy @theestallion iâ€™m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around.â€

View this post on Instagram Ÿ‘€Damn I didnâ€™t think this shit was real,Ÿ¤¦â€â™‚ï¸It sounded so crazy @theestallion iâ€™m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldnâ€™t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry. Ÿ¤·Ÿ½â€â™‚ï¸A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 27, 2020 at 6:27pm PDT

Although Megan Thee Stallion did not divulge what exactly happened that night, she did reveal to her fans that she was shot in both feet.