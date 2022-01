50 cents apologises to Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper 50 Cent is not the nicest on the ‘Gram, and is notorious for trolling other celebrities. But when he took a jab at Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot, fans thought the I’m The Man rapper had gone too far.

After sharing memes and jokes about the incident, 50 Cent is now apologising. His apology comes after Megan Thee Stallion went on a Instagram Live and broke down.

“Damn I didn’t think this sh*t was real,†Fifty wrote in the caption alongside a clip from Megan’s Instagram Live session. “It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around.â€

"Damn I didn't think this shit was real, It sounded so crazy @theestallion i'm glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn't have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry."

Although Megan Thee Stallion did not divulge what exactly happened that night, she did reveal to her fans that she was shot in both feet.