640 hours: That’s how long it took to make Ellie Goulding’s wedding dress

Ellie Goulding’s Chloé wedding gown took 640 hours to make.

The 32-year-old pop star tied the knot with art dealer Caspar Jopling at a star-studded ceremony at York Minster on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by royals Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, their mother Sarah Ferguson, and the likes of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Sienna Miller and James Blunt.

Ellie revealed the intricate details designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi added to the high-necked, long-sleeved silk crepe gown. The bridal gown features hand-embroidered White Roses of York and, as a personal touch, the newlywed’s initials, E and C, were sewn on to the collar and the traditional veil. The singer also disclosed that she worked alongside Natacha to create a “timeless and classic” dress and admitted she had “never felt more special” than on the day she got to try on her gown in Paris.

In a statement issued to JustJared.com, the Love Me Like You Do hitmaker said: “I was so thrilled and excited to collaborate with Natacha at Chloé on my wedding dress. I have loved the brand and their incredible team for years, so it only seemed right for Chloé to play a big part of this special day.”