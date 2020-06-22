6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s ‘Trollz’ is now No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s ‘Trollz’ is now No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100Monday, June 22, 2020
|
Self-proclaimed Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj is enjoying her second billboard number one song in the space of two months. Trollz by 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj is now at the coveted number one spot on the Hot 100 chart.
Related story: Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat earn their first Billboard number one
Nicki now joins Lauryn Hill as the only other female rapper in history to debut at number one on Billboardâ€™s Hot 100 chart. In 1998, Lauryn Hillâ€™s Doo Wop (That Thing) debuted at number one.
And it looks like Nicki is a bit overwhelmed at the news. â€œNo words yetâ€¦ Gimme a sec,â€ she told her fans on Twitter.
The song marks the first Hot 100 leader for 6ix9ine. He tallied two prior top 10s, each of which reached No. 3: FEFE, featuring Minaj and Murda Beatz, in August 2018, and Gooba, which debuted at No. 3 five weeks ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy