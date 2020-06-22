6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s ‘Trollz’ is now No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Self-proclaimed Queen of Rap, Nicki Minaj is enjoying her second billboard number one song in the space of two months. Trollz by 6ix9ine featuring Nicki Minaj is now at the coveted number one spot on the Hot 100 chart.

Related story: Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat earn their first Billboard number one

Nicki now joins Lauryn Hill as the only other female rapper in history to debut at number one on Billboardâ€™s Hot 100 chart. In 1998, Lauryn Hillâ€™s Doo Wop (That Thing) debuted at number one.

And it looks like Nicki is a bit overwhelmed at the news. â€œNo words yetâ€¦ Gimme a sec,â€ she told her fans on Twitter.

Ÿ¥º no words yet. All I can muster up is the â€œI love youâ€. Gimme a sec ŸŒˆŸ¦„â€” Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 22, 2020

The song marks the first Hot 100 leader for 6ix9ine. He tallied two prior top 10s, each of which reached No. 3: FEFE, featuring Minaj and Murda Beatz, in August 2018, and Gooba, which debuted at No. 3 five weeks ago.