808s & Heartbreak: Kanye West back to work on new album after split

808s & Heartbreak: Kanye West back to work on new album after splitMonday, March 08, 2021
|
His
marriage may have fallen apart but it seems Kanye West is determined to put
that pain towards his upcoming album,
The Jesus Walks artiste is reportedly back in studio and working on completing his 10th album after taking a break over the past couple of months.
Friend and frequent collaborator, CyHi, in a recent interview with VladTV, confirmed that ‘Ye is back at it.
“I think he started working on [DONDA] late last year,” CyHi said, adding “I think around November, December, January comes around he kinda takes a hiatus—a vacation, break to get with the family.”
The time was likely spent trying to patch things up with wife, Kim Kardashian, who has since filed for divorce and physical custody of their four children.
While not commenting on specifics of West’s pending divorce, CyHi said, “I know how much he loves his family, so it has to hit you some kind of way. He’s getting through it.”
