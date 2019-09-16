A baby boy for Samantha J: Singer shares pregnancy news with fans

Singer Samantha J is expecting a baby boy, and she revealed the news to her fans via Instagram over the weekend.

The Tight Up Skirt singer shared the news in her Instagram story, as she lit up a smoke fountain that burned blue fumes to indicate that she will be giving birth to a boy.

An elated Samantha jumped and skipped when she found out.

“Yuh finally get the boy weh yuh want,” one of her friends said.

Samantha J gained popularity years ago when she did a remake of Red Rat’s Tight Up Skirt. Even though she still does dancehall and reggae, the 23-year-old has relocated to the United States where she has been venturing into pop.

— Written by Shania Hanchard