A beautiful moment: Beenie Man dances with his kids

Beenie Man

was in good spirits on Sunday as he and his kids did ‘Gweh’, a dance move that was

created by his entertainer daughter Desha Ravers.

The dancehall artiste and his kids were at a dinner to celebrate Marco Dean’s birthday. But with Desha in attendance, it only made sense that they all did the dance move that is being performed by many celebrities.

The video begins with Desha trying to get a seemingly shy Marco Dean to do the dance move with her and their other siblings Crystal, Mosiah and Ikyra Davis. Eventually, he joined in.

His mom, D’Angel, is then heard saying: “If unuh tink Marco caan dance unuh mek a sad mistake.”

Beenie Man later enters the screen and says: “Tek dem on Marco,” before joining in on the dancing.

After ‘gwehing’ for a bit, the dancehall artiste took over the dance floor with one of his signature moves with Desha cheering him on.

One thing the viewers did notice is that Beenie Man certainly loves to entertain.

“Beenie have to steal the show,” one social media user said.

“Wol on deh a Marco dean bday or a fi Beenie man y him tek ova d dance floor so from d pikny,” another added.

But the consensus was that it was a beautiful moment with the deejay and his kids.

“Love the bond and vybes u guys have with ur father,” one person commented.

“Beenie a show Desha who a the original dancer, but know this is beautiful though,” added another.