A ‘blessed’ collab: Damian Marley featured on WizKid’s new album

Reggae star

Damian Marley is one of two Jamaicans featured on Nigerian entertainer WizKidâ€™s

recently released album called Made In Lagos.

Marley is featured on a track called Blessed.

The other Jamaican, Projexx, is part of a song called True Love that also includes Nigerian Tay Iwar.

This is a big accomplishment for Projexx, who is still trying to get a breakthrough in the Jamaican market.

â€œI am so happy to be apart of this magic! Shoutout to the fam @wizkidayo for the feature Ÿ™Ÿ½Ÿ”¥ bringing cultures together is what itâ€™s all about,â€ Projexx said in an Instagram post recently.

WizKidâ€™s 14-track project was released on October 29. In addition to Damian Marley and Projexx, there are collaborations with other international stars, including Burna Boy, Skepta, H.E.R. and Ella Mai.