â€˜A charge is not a convictionâ€™: Tory Lanez speaks out after assault charge

Rapper Tory Lanez is responding to his assault charge in the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, who was yesterday charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle took to Twitter to share his thoughts

â€œ[time] will [tell],â€ he tweeted with a clock and talking emoji on Friday (Oct. 9). â€œand the truth will come to the light â€¦ I have all faith in God to show that â€¦ love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart â€¦ a charge is not a conviction . If you have supported me or meg thru this , I genuinely appreciate u .â€

He also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.Â If convicted, he faces a maximum state prison sentence of 22 years and eight months.

Lanez and Megan The Stallion reportedly had an argument in July while driving through the Hollywood Hills. Itâ€™s alleged that Lanez shot her in the foot after she left the car.