A chimney fire destroyed Rachael Ray’s house

A chimney fire destroyed Rachael Ray’s houseSaturday, August 22, 2020
|
A fire that tore through celebrity
chef Rachael Ray’s upstate New York home started in a fireplace chimney, state
officials said Friday.
The state Office of Fire Prevention and Control said the August 9 fire at the house in Lake Luzerne, NY, was accidental.
The blaze sent flames through the roof of the home, at the end of a private drive in a rural area about 60 miles (97 kilometres) north of Albany, New York.
More than a dozen local fire departments worked to put out the flames. No firefighters or anyone from the household was injured.
Ray had been filming two days a week from her home since April, with her husband working as the show’s cameraman and producer.
–AP
