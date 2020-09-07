A classy clapback: Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn shades Krystal Tomlinson in â€˜thank youâ€™ tweet

Seemingly borrowing from Sun Tzuâ€™s

Cuthbert-Flynn, who squared off against Tomlinson on a first-time Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP) ticket, threw a whole shadow as she subtly slammed the communications consultant for an advertisement in which the incumbent MP was reduced to a â€˜lowlyâ€™ silver medalist.

The facts, however hurtful (or downright shady) they may be perceived, are just that, which was something Cuthbert-Flynn had no issue reminding her over 9,700 Twitter followers. That, and the impressive election win margin she enjoyedâ€¦

Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn: 8658 â€” Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, MP, OLY (@julietcuthbert) Caretaker: 5550Margin: 3108 pic.twitter.com/ZgMZdzGUpQSeptember 7, 2020

In the eyes of many, the tweet was a direct clapback to Tomlinsonâ€™s election campaign advert, and the timeline is definitely living for the drama.

Securing her second term as MP in the once-traditional PNP constituency, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn received 8,658 votesâ€”a comfortable, 3,108 ballot margin over the defeated Krystal Tomlinson, who got 5,550 votes.

Elections are every 5 years but SHADE is 4ever Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ â€” ™‡™¤™ª™™¨ ™“™“™„™“ (@javheer) https://t.co/Byvp4SUxXG pic.twitter.com/crnNL7fiyuSeptember 7, 2020

To be fair, at this current moment in time, Krystal Tomlinson is the PNP Caretaker for West Rural St Andrew. The truth hurts, and as Cuthbert-Flynnâ€™s tweet proves, it can also double as rib-ticklingly hilarious.

With Tomlisonâ€™s assurance to stay in West Rural St Andrew after her defeat, itâ€™s safe to say the war on words between herself and MP Cuthbert-Flynn wonâ€™t die anytime soon.

See Tomlinsonâ€™s consolation message below, BUZZ fam:

View this post on Instagram Thank you so much for this sacred opportunity. I donâ€™t take any of it for granted and remain grateful for it all. Love always Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ§¡Ÿ§¡A post shared by Krystal Tomlinson Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@krystaltomlinson) on Sep 3, 2020 at 9:09pm PDT

What a political rivalry we have in the making?!