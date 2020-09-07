A classy clapback: Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn shades Krystal Tomlinson in â€˜thank youâ€™ tweet

A classy clapback: Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn shades Krystal Tomlinson in â€˜thank youâ€™ tweetMonday, September 07, 2020
|
Seemingly borrowing from Sun Tzuâ€™s
Cuthbert-Flynn, who squared off against Tomlinson on a first-time Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP) ticket, threw a whole shadow as she subtly slammed the communications consultant for an advertisement in which the incumbent MP was reduced to a â€˜lowlyâ€™ silver medalist.
The facts, however hurtful (or downright shady) they may be perceived, are just that, which was something Cuthbert-Flynn had no issue reminding her over 9,700 Twitter followers. That, and the impressive election win margin she enjoyedâ€¦
In the eyes of many, the tweet was a direct clapback to Tomlinsonâ€™s election campaign advert, and the timeline is definitely living for the drama.
Securing her second term as MP in the once-traditional PNP constituency, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn received 8,658 votesâ€”a comfortable, 3,108 ballot margin over the defeated Krystal Tomlinson, who got 5,550 votes.
To be fair, at this current moment in time, Krystal Tomlinson is the PNP Caretaker for West Rural St Andrew. The truth hurts, and as Cuthbert-Flynnâ€™s tweet proves, it can also double as rib-ticklingly hilarious.
With Tomlisonâ€™s assurance to stay in West Rural St Andrew after her defeat, itâ€™s safe to say the war on words between herself and MP Cuthbert-Flynn wonâ€™t die anytime soon.
See Tomlinsonâ€™s consolation message below, BUZZ fam:
What a political rivalry we have in the making?!
