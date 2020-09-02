A day before the election, Portia Simpson Miller finally endorses Peter Phillips

With one day to go before the hotly anticipated 2020 general elections in Jamaica, former People’s National Party (PNP) President and Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller has endorsed her successor, Dr. Peter Phillips, to become the country’s next leader.

In a tweet on Wednesday (September 2), Simpson Miller said while she is sure many citizens are aware the country faces unprecedented challenges, she is confident Dr. Phillips is the right man to fix Jamaica’s economic woes.

“My fellow Jamaicans! Jamaica is facing hard times and needs strong leadership. As I trusted Peter in 2012 to save Jamaica’s economy from ruin, you can trust him and the PNP to again lead our economic recovery, build Jamaica and protect our people. #VotePNP #peterwillfixit,” Simpson Miller contended.

Interestingly, the endorsement was fleshed out even further on Simpson Miller’s official Facebook page. The former leader said she and Dr. Phillips share a unique, 30+ year relationship and, apparently, there’s no one she trusts more.

“Peter Phillips and I share a special friendship that goes back over three decades when he joined the People’s National Party. Peter is not only a hard worker he is a man of great integrity and humility. I trusted Peter as my Minister of Finance to guide Jamaica through one of the roughest economic periods in our history. His fiscal policies brought Jamaica from economic ruin to a path of recovery and growth,” she explained.

The message at the end of the Facebook statement was the same as her tweet.

The tweet has not sat well with die-hearted comrades, who felt the endorsement could have been delivered much sooner.

Other PNP supporters expressed their overwhelming satisfaction with the statement, agreeing that Dr. Phillips is the ‘perfect man’ for the job of rebuilding Jamaica.

The rest of the Jamaican Twitterati were not as easily swayed, reminding the retired politician, affectionately called ‘Mama P’, of the treachery that befell her—allegedly at the hands of senior PNP stalwarts following the party’s shock defeat in the 2016 general elections.

It didn’t take long for Portia to become a trending topic as #JamaicanTwitter weighed in.

Jamaica goes to the polls on Thursday, September 3, to vote in the island’s 18th general election since Universal Adult Suffrage was passed in 1944.

