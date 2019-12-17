A decade of change: From Tanto to Bolt

A lot has happened over the decade, from technology upgrades, Lady Gaga’s meat dress at the VMAs, Royal weddings, Magnum Kings and Queens ending and Vybz Kartel going behind bars.

Not to mention, this was the decade of Clarks, cake soap, skinny jeans and Gangnam style – honestly, it’s a lot to take in. Also, let’s not forget it was the decade that we thought the world was going to end in 2012, but here we are entering 2020.

As we go by with our daily lives, we don’t see how the people around us change whether it’s their personality or even their appearance. Twitter users started a trend called ‘Beginning of the Decade/ End of the Decade’, while others refer to it as the 10-year challenge.

BUZZ decided on looking at some of Jamaica’s favourite celebrities over the decade. For some, the decade went remarkably well, while others had a tough time but made the best of the end of the decade.

Spice

She entered the decade riding on the success of the hit single Ramping Shop alongside Vybz Kartel and now referred to as the Queen of Dancehall, Grace Hamilton has made tremendous strides in her career.

Entrepreneur and reality TV star

She has launched business ventures including her own makeup brand, hair line along with being the leading lady on her own YouTube series, ‘Spice it Up’ and appearing on American reality TV show Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta for seasons 7 and 8. Listen, sis is collecting her coins.

Buju Baton

The decade didn’t start so well for the prolific Reggae star having spent seven years in federal prison for drug charges.

Long Walk to Freedom and new hit singles

But Banton had a decisively great end to the decade, with a successful tour, titled “Long Walk to Freedom”, signing a partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and churning out new hits, including ‘Trust‘.

Marion Hall (Lady Saw)

Dancehall’s first female deejay to be a Grammy Award Winner known for her songs Sycamore Tree and I’ve got your man is now a born-again Christian. Minister Marion Hall is now spreading the word of God through Gospel hits including I Won’t Worry.

Vybz Kartel

From fans chanting ‘World Boss’ to ‘Free World Boss’, the dancehall icon is ending the decade behind bars but still dropping gems.

Usain Bolt

The fastest man in the world at the start of the decade and still the fastest man at the end of the decade. Talk about legendary. Having retired from competitive athletics, Bolt has continued to make his mark as an entrepreneur and even dabbling in the music industry by dropping his own dancehall ‘riddims’

Alkaline

At the start of the decade, he was Earlan Bartley, now he’s international dancehall artist Alkaline that has stirred up dancehall with several hits including Impact and Black Heart.

Asafa Powell

The sub-10 King still holds the distinction of clocking the most 100m runs below 10 seconds. The much-loved athlete is closing out the decade as an official family man having married model, Alyshia Miller and is now extending his entrepreneurial endeavours to include his fitness website.

Shenseea

Dancehall’s current princess wasn’t even thought about in the entertainment industry at the beginning of the decade and now she is breaking barriers in the international entertainment industry dropping major hits including Blessed and ShenYeng Anthem.

Popcaan

Starting the decade as ‘prefect’ in the Gaza Empire, Popcaan has evolved into an internationally recognised artiste who’s been delivering hits after hits. He was signed to Drake’s OVO Sound and launched one of the largest stage shows Jamaica has seen – Unruly Fest – which brought significant revenue to his home parish St Thomas. The event is set for its second staging this year.

Agent Sasco

His career was well-known before the decade but his growth not only as an artist, but as a family man and husband is quite admirable. We saw the lyricist change his stage name from Assassin to Agent Sasco and showcase his artistry by taking on a new sound with some of his latest projects including hit single Do It If Yuh Bad .Winning Right Now

Chronixx

The sensational Reggae-revival artist saw his popularity steadily grow throughout the decade. He produced one of the best Reggae albums of the decade in 2017, Chronology, for which he received a Grammy nomination. The Smile Jamaica entertainer, also had special moments to smile this year, with the birth of his daughter, Kya.

Tanto Blacks

From Magnum Kings & Queen of Dancehall to riding camels in Dubai. This man is Jamaica’s national treasure.