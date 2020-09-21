A gift for fans: Chris Gayle releases song on 41st birthday

A gift for fans: Chris Gayle releases song on 41st birthdayMonday, September 21, 2020
|
Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle is celebrating his 41st birthday today, September 21, and his fans received a gift from him in the form of a song called Living Di Life.
Isn’t that the sweetest thing?
Gayle released the song on his new label, Triple Century Records.
“Thanks for the birthday wishes everyone, much appreciated,” the ‘Universe Boss’ said on Instagram on Monday.
“The wait is over!!!! check out my 1st single off my new label #TripleCenturyRecords Title: “LIVING Di LIFE” #UniverseBoss Birthday Gift to you my fans!”
This is Gayle’s second song in less than a week. On Thursday, September 17, he was featured on a song called Groove by British-Indian singer Avina.
In June, the popular cricketer was also featured on the celebrity remix of Stylo G’s Too Hot. The music video has been viewed more than 229,000 times since it premiered on Stylo G’s YouTube page.
