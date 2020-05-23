A Grammy for Kartel?Saturday, May 23, 2020
Even from behind bars, dancehall artiste Vybz
Kartel’s career seemingly hasn’t slowed.
The dancehall artiste last evening, May 22, shared the album cover for his latest album which he believes is worthy of a golden gramophone.
The artwork for the 16-track project, Of Dons & Divas, was shared to his Instagram page with the caption “#ofdonsanddivas the #GRAMMY Album”.
The album, which is available for pre-order, will be released on June 26.
It features tracks including Nice Tingz, Say A Praya, No Prison and It Was Heaven, along with collaborations with Tommy Lee Sparta, Lisa Hyper and Spice.
The last winner of the Reggae Grammy is Koffee, who copped the award for her EP Rapture.
Kartel, born Adidja Palmer, was convicted, along with three others, in 2014 for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams in 2011.
