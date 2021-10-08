A ‘Hot-ober’ for Dancehall and Reggae music!

It’s only been a week since the start of October but already the month is shaping up to be one fully loaded with dancehall excitement. In eight days, we’ve seen new music from the likes of Dexta Daps, Teejay, Popcaan and Bugle-and that’s just the tip of the musical iceberg. There’s so much more to come including the highly anticipated debut album from Skillibeng.

To keep your ears glued to the dancehall/reggae channel this month, BUZZ Caribbean has put together a list of what to expect from some of your favourite artistes.

Koffee – West Indies

If you’re looking for a track to get you out of the COVID/quarantine funk, this latest release from young reggae phenom, Koffee is just what the doctor ordered. Declaring that she’s ‘having the time of her life’, Koffee gives listeners a positive single with visuals that undoubtedly showcases the best of the .West Indies

Skip Marley featuring Popcaan- Vibe

Though it was officially released on the last day in September, this track by a member of the third generation Marley and the Unruly Boss himself was the collaboration we never knew we never knew we needed. It most definitely lives up to its title as it is undoubtedly a whole ! This single with its upbeat tempo, is bound to put you in a good mood.‘VIBE’

Popcaan- Superior

Popcaan is known for churning out new music in abundance and in keeping with that potency, the singer began the month strong with the release of a new song dubbed . The track has an uplifting energy reminiscent of his hit single, SuperiorFirm and Strong. Highlighting some of his best and worst moments throughout his career via stories from the media, Popcaan dubs himself a conqueror indicating he has overcome many obstacles to get to his ‘glory stage’. Superior is said to be one of the singles from the entertainer’s upcoming album. A release date for that project remains uncertain.

Skillibeng- Crocodile Teeth the album’

There are very few dancehall albums over the years that stir up anticipation among listeners but that is certainly not the case for Skillibeng’s project, Crocodile Teeth. With the Eastsyde King at the pinnacle of his career, his debut album set for release next week has fans overly excited. In addition to solo efforts from the Brik Pan Brik artistes, the project will also see collaborations from the likes of American rappers Bobby Shmurda and Rich Da Kid. Popcaan, Spice and Stefflon Don will also join Skillibeng on the album.

Demarco- Melody

Demarco is another artiste who is set to release some new music. This time with his new album ‘Melody’. Set to be released on October 22 and named in honour of his daughter, Melody will be Demarco’s first album. According to the entertainer, the project took him more than a decade to complete and is set to feature the likes of Shaggy, Sean Paul, Bounty Killer and Beenie Man among others.

Bugle – Toxicity

Set for an October 22 release, Bugle’s latest studio album is rumoured to be a mouthwatering musical offering like no other. With all of 19 tracks, the project which will also features dancehall stalwarts, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer is already available for pre-order. Toxicity is not only the name of the album but is also the title of the lead single. This will be Bugle’s 4Toxicityth album.

WORTHY MENTIONS

Jahmiel and Teejay are also expected to release albums this month. Jahmiel’s offering is set to feature afrobeat star Stonebwoy while Teejay’s album is said to feature The Game and Kodak Black.