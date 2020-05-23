A legend: Reggae artistes remember Bobby Digital

When news broke on Wednesday that iconic music producer, Robert â€œBobby Digitalâ€ Dixon has died, the music industry plunged into morning.

Booby Brown had succumbed to kidney-related illness, and died at 59-years-old.

Artiste like Buju Banton and Sanchez to their social media to express their grief and hos passing, and share their experiences working with him.

For Buju Banton, it was all love. â€œBOBBY DIGITAL. love you from the heart .thanks for giving me the chance as a young man . The lord gave the word. Great were company of those that publish it. Rest,â€ he wrote.

Agent Sasco hailed BobBy Digital as one of â€˜the Greatsâ€™ â€œOne of the Greats of our music and cultureÂ #BobbyDigitalÂ Ÿ™Ÿ¾ RIP. Iâ€™m honored to have worked with you. Blessings to your family at this time,â€ he wrote.

For Reggae artiste Chronixx, Bobby Digital was a legend. Legend. Continue to inspire from a higher place. BOBBY DIGITAL. â€œWalk and we nah get tyadâ€

But his passing was very personal for singer, Sanchez who described him as a friend who was instrumental in shaping his musical career.

Today the reggae music industry mourns the lost of Bobby Digital, a legend, a record producer and a close friend. It saddens me deeply to learn of his untimely passing as many may know that he has been instrumental in the shaping and molding of my career,â€ he wrote.

Bobby Digital is often credited with helping Reggae music with its transition into the age of high technology.