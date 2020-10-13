‘A nuh Quavo dis’: Popcaan doesn’t want anyone to send him snowflake emojis

‘A nuh Quavo dis’: Popcaan doesn’t want anyone to send him snowflake emojisTuesday, October 13, 2020
|
Popcaan has
a message for yâ€™all. Heâ€™s not Quavo.
Just in case some of his fans and admirers were a bit uncertain and shooting their shot via Instagram, the Jamaican deejay made it very clear that he is not to be mistaken for the American rapper.
Nevermind the fact that he was recently referred to as a Canadian rapperâ€¦ but thatâ€™s another story.
Anyway, Popcaan shared his message via his Instagram Story on Monday.
â€œYow, mek mi tell unuh dis. Yuh see da snowflake bâ€”â€“laat ting, unuh stop send send da snowflake supm deh inna mi DM. A nuh Quavo dis,â€ he said.
Popcaanâ€™s strong message comes after Migos rapper Quavo recently revealed that his relationship with Saweetie pretty much started after he sent her a snowflake emoji via direct message. He was making reference to her song Icy Girl.
The female rapper responded to Quavoâ€™s message by sending an emoji showing a bowl of noodles that was in reference to Migosâ€™ Stir Fry. He then sent a message, saying: â€œU so icy Ima glacier boy.â€ That exchange occurred in 2018, and they have been dating since then.
The â€˜snowflakesâ€™ might have worked for Quavo and Saweetie, but Popcaan is not having it.
